Kearney Hub
Hot Meals USA provides 2,500 meals for the Kearney community on Christmas Day
KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA founder and president Dick Cochran and his elves — more than 120 volunteers — made Christmas Day brighter for many people. Christmas dinners...
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors can eat for lunch this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
New airline tops city news in 2022
KEARNEY — With passenger boardings achieving records each month, it was a shock to Kearney travelers when SkyWest — flying as United Express — announced in March it was walking away from federally subsidized commuter service at 31 airports, including Kearney Regional Airport. Behind the scenes, SkyWest...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library
COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show. A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art....
