China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING — (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
Lego as an investment vehicle you can’t play with? You couldn’t make it up
It’s a long time since anyone gave me Lego for Christmas, but if they did, I’d probably not even open the box, let alone actually build a scale model of the Battleship Potemkin or the Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. As stock markets struggle to make progress, crypto follows a volatile random path to ruinous oblivion, and the housing market looks set to crash, people are turning to the plastic toy construction kits to protect their wealth. It’s not the BRICs economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China) we’re advised to invest in, or even bricks and mortar, but Lego bricks, in...
