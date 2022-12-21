Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Ouachita Parish Public Library to host first ever Winter Reading Challenge
OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library in Monroe, La., is hosting their first ever Winter Reading Challenge from January 1 to January 31, 2022. The theme of the challenge is “All the Feels” and is focusing on the feelings that come with entering the new year.
cenlanow.com
NBC 10’s Nick Sommer takes a look at the impact of fentanyl in the Ark-La-Miss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer took a look at the fentanyl effect in the Ark-La-Miss area and how the community can lessen its impact. For more on this segment, be sure to watch the video above.
Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado
On tomorrow, Dec. 22, Tyson Foods will donate 60,000 pounds of protein to residents and first responders in Northeast Louisiana affected by the recent storms.
cenlanow.com
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting to assault their neighbor.
KNOE TV8
The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies. Updated: 19 hours ago. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man threatens store clerk with knife at Now Save; suspect taken into custody
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a Now Save on Martin Luther King Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The store clerk reported to officers that a Black male, later identified as 48-year-old Perry Divers, entered the store carrying a large knife.
