wrvo.org
Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm
The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
miltonindependent.com
Banks in Vermont warn consumers about checks being stolen out of USPS mailboxes
VERMONT — Vermont’s banking community is seeing an increase in check fraud across the state. It would appear some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of blue mailboxes often located outside of your local post office. The theft is occurring when criminals go fishing,...
wrvo.org
How to keep your home safe during the holiday season
Firefighters hope you hear sleigh bells jingling and not fire alarms ringing this holiday season. Gordon Kotars, of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, said a lot of fire safety during the holiday season can be preventative like keeping your Christmas tree hydrated. "A tree that dries...
