Effective: 2022-12-27 19:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wallowa County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR WALLOWA VALLEY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Wallowa Valley. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected along the lee slopes of the Wallowa Mountains into the Wallowa Valley.

3 HOURS AGO