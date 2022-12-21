Read full article on original website
Related
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is referring to as a complete meltdown of the system.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Honors for Chef Ricky Moore...
The Raleigh News & Observer got it right last week when it named Ricky Moore as Tar Heel of the Year for 2022. Moore shares the honor with distinguished prior Tar Heels of the year such as banking leader Hugh McColl and historian John Hope Franklin. This new honor follows Moore’s designation as “Best Chef: Southeast” in the 2022 James Beard Awards competition. ...
aarp.org
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal
Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Comments / 0