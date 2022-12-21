The Raleigh News & Observer got it right last week when it named Ricky Moore as Tar Heel of the Year for 2022. Moore shares the honor with distinguished prior Tar Heels of the year such as banking leader Hugh McColl and historian John Hope Franklin. This new honor follows Moore’s designation as “Best Chef: Southeast” in the 2022 James Beard Awards competition. ...

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO