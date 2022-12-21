ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Honors for Chef Ricky Moore...

The Raleigh News & Observer got it right last week when it named Ricky Moore as Tar Heel of the Year for 2022. Moore shares the honor with distinguished prior Tar Heels of the year such as banking leader Hugh McColl and historian John Hope Franklin. This new honor follows Moore’s designation as “Best Chef: Southeast” in the 2022 James Beard Awards competition. ...
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal

Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
