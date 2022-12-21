Read full article on original website
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 5: Lack of early voting at MSC upsets A&M students
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The denial of the MSC as an early voting location is The Eagle’s No. 5 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Small plane makes emergency landing near A&M Health Science Center
A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the College Station Fire Department. The pilot was OK, fire officials said, and the plane appeared to be in one...
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 27
There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel are all among the establishments hosting New Year’s celebrations.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility. On Nov. 28, Mr. Hamburger officials announced the restaurant would be close on Dec. 4 and...
Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational
Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym. “They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosts food giveaway for families in need on Thursday
Tatiana Rivera, operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry, is expecting close to 100 people to pick up a month’s worth of food donations and a blanket when the organization holds its Cozy Christmas Blanket Giveaway between 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Rivera said the pantry, located...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: A&M's Gary Blair retires
Editor’s note: The final season by former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is The Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 5: Pryor leads Cougars to title game in year one
Editor’s note: College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game is The Eagle’s No. 5 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Texas A&M corrects nagging errors in 64-52 win over Northwestern State
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams’ postgame message was simple: dance to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” and pray. After a rough start to the game, the final 30 minutes of play from the Aggies in a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State was a model for how Williams wants his team to move forward.
