These are the most expensive streets in the UK

By Kate Plummer
 6 days ago

Housing is expensive, but some streets are more so than others.

Indeed, Halifax has analysed Land Registry and Royal Mail data to find the 20 most expensive streets in the country, and 19 out of 20 of these pricey avenues are in London.

Phillimore Gardens is the most expensive street in the UK with average houses costing £23.8m – or 83 times the national average property price.

Grosvenor Square, in Mayfair takes second place, where the average home is said to be worth £23.5m.

Third place goes to Ilchester Place, also in West London where average house is worth £17.7m.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24m on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK. Living on the most expensive street in the north-east or east Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5m.”

The average UK house price is currently £285,579, up £12,000 on a year ago, according to Halifax.

