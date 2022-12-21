ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Local boxing card set for Lynchburg's Turner Gym in March

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Boxing fans in Lynchburg got a pretty big Christmas gift this year: More local action in 2023. Scott "Cujo" Sigmon's T2T Promotions announced the "The Nights That Never Die" card on Saturday morning, with Amherst County boxer Austin "The Native Nightmare" Deanda (10-0, 6 KO's) set to headline the event on March 18th at the University of Lynchburg's Turner Gym.
Another cold morning for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good Christmas Morning!. Christmas Day brings more sunshine... but it also brings more chill. There is a chance that we get above freezing for a few locations on our Christmas Day but that may be wishful thinking, I still think most will spend another full day in the freezer, although - on the bright side - it will be warmer regardless on Christmas.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
Celebrating Our Loved Ones in a Grieving Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The holiday blues can hit hard this time of year especially when you've lost a loved one. So how do you adapt to life and the holidays without them? Emily gets advice from the Executive Director Kim Logan out at Heritage Green Assisted Living.
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
Little to No Cost Education with Local School

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Want to get ahead in the working world? The Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia can help with educational opportunities in a variety of fields. The best part? There's little to no cost for students. Emily gets the story!
Water line broken on Fort Avenue, repairs to delay traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. Monday. The area has been cleared of work crews. Lynchburg Water Resources crews are currently working on a water main break on Fort Avenue, Sunday evening. Traffic is currently restricted in the outboard lane in the 5000 block of Fort Avenue. Residents...
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation completes 2022-2032 Master Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has big plans for the Hill City. The department’s 2022-2032 master plan is completed. Chris Higgins, the Park Service Manager, said there was a lot of community engagement throughout the process of creating this plan. It includes things like plans...
Vehicle landed upside down in Rustburg crash: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a single motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Village Highway. Units arrived to find a white KIA overturned on its roof, firefighters said. "The vehicle was coming from the Concord side and ran out...
Danville awarded $5 million to help restore White Mill building

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has been awarded a $5 million grant from the state's Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The grant, which was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part...
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural

In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
