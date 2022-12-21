Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Local boxing card set for Lynchburg's Turner Gym in March
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Boxing fans in Lynchburg got a pretty big Christmas gift this year: More local action in 2023. Scott "Cujo" Sigmon's T2T Promotions announced the "The Nights That Never Die" card on Saturday morning, with Amherst County boxer Austin "The Native Nightmare" Deanda (10-0, 6 KO's) set to headline the event on March 18th at the University of Lynchburg's Turner Gym.
WSET
Another cold morning for Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good Christmas Morning!. Christmas Day brings more sunshine... but it also brings more chill. There is a chance that we get above freezing for a few locations on our Christmas Day but that may be wishful thinking, I still think most will spend another full day in the freezer, although - on the bright side - it will be warmer regardless on Christmas.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WSET
Celebrating Our Loved Ones in a Grieving Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The holiday blues can hit hard this time of year especially when you've lost a loved one. So how do you adapt to life and the holidays without them? Emily gets advice from the Executive Director Kim Logan out at Heritage Green Assisted Living.
WSET
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
WSET
'Chase the Chill:' Homemade warming items to be given for free in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local knitters and crocheters are working together throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for those who may be cold and in need of some warmth. The Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue is hosting a “Chase the Chill” event where...
WSET
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
WSET
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
WSET
Little to No Cost Education with Local School
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Want to get ahead in the working world? The Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia can help with educational opportunities in a variety of fields. The best part? There's little to no cost for students. Emily gets the story!
WSET
Water line broken on Fort Avenue, repairs to delay traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. Monday. The area has been cleared of work crews. Lynchburg Water Resources crews are currently working on a water main break on Fort Avenue, Sunday evening. Traffic is currently restricted in the outboard lane in the 5000 block of Fort Avenue. Residents...
WSET
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
WSET
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation completes 2022-2032 Master Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has big plans for the Hill City. The department’s 2022-2032 master plan is completed. Chris Higgins, the Park Service Manager, said there was a lot of community engagement throughout the process of creating this plan. It includes things like plans...
WSET
High flu activity, COVID-19 and hepatitis A cases continue: Virginia health officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Influenza activity remains high in Virginia as the state continues to monitor "Influenza Like Activity". Individuals are encouraged to seek a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of influenza. In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), there have been 78,348 cumulative cases of...
WSET
Vehicle landed upside down in Rustburg crash: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a single motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Village Highway. Units arrived to find a white KIA overturned on its roof, firefighters said. "The vehicle was coming from the Concord side and ran out...
WSET
Danville awarded $5 million to help restore White Mill building
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has been awarded a $5 million grant from the state's Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The grant, which was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part...
WSET
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
WSET
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural
In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
WSET
'We're here 365 days a year:' Lynchburg Daily Bread feeds those in need, even on Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Daily Bread has been serving those who are hungry in Lynchburg for 40 years. They serve hot and nutritious meals 365 days a year to those who need them. That includes this Christmas weekend when they have over 10 volunteers helping feed the community.
WSET
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
Comments / 0