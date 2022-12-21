LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good Christmas Morning!. Christmas Day brings more sunshine... but it also brings more chill. There is a chance that we get above freezing for a few locations on our Christmas Day but that may be wishful thinking, I still think most will spend another full day in the freezer, although - on the bright side - it will be warmer regardless on Christmas.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO