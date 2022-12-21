Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine's Zelenskyy En Route to Washington; Putin Pledges Unrestricted Finances for Russia's Army

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the coming year in which Russian invasion of Ukraine will enter second year will be a decisive year in the ongoing battle as he said that the besieged country’s military is preparing for 2023.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.He added that Ukraine understands the risks in the winter and “we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must...
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years
NECN
Supreme Court Extends Trump-Era Pandemic Immigration Rule to Allow Quicker Deportations
A Supreme Court decision will keep in place for now a controversial Trump-era rule that allows the U.S. to deport migrants at the Mexican border as a public health measure in response to the pandemic. The court voted 5-4 on Tuesday to grant an emergency request by 19 Republican state...
