Kirksville Kiwanis Club donates over 400 winter clothing items to Kirksville R-3 schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville community generously donated over 400 coats, hats, mittens and other winter clothing items to the Kirksville Kiwanis Club. The items were donated to the Kirksville R-III School District at the club's meeting at the beginning of December. The district intends to distribute the items...
Nova Laverne 'Bud' Wyant, 77, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Nova Laverne “Bud” Wyant, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December, 24, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Bud was born on August 25, 1945 in Sullivan County to Nova Doster and Genevie (Lane) Wyant. Bud attended Pleasant Grove School and then Milan Highschool. On April 21, 1973, Bud married Darlene Wilson. After school, Bud worked for Jim Davis and Hubbard Feeds for a few years before then working 20 years at FM Stampers and Con Agra in maintenance until a severe injury in 1991. Bud loved to work on and restore old cars. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm as well as hunting and fishing. Bud also enjoyed aviation and had his pilots license.
1 injured when pickup slides out of control on snow-covered NEMO highway
CANTON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Monday crash on a slick Heartland highway. It happened at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 81, three miles north of Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a small pickup truck driven by Jerry Tallman, 76, of Canton, slid on a snow-covered highway, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
Space heater used to thaw frozen pipes blamed for Edina area house fire
NEAR EDINA, Mo. — A raging fire burned a northeast Missouri home to the ground. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Jim Roland residence on Coon Creek Avenue south of Edina. Edina Fire Chief Tom Morgret told KTVO the fire was through the roof of the one-story...
Northern Missouri woman hurt when her SUV crosses oncoming lanes of traffic, crashes
BEVIER, Mo. — A one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve left a northern Missouri woman injured. It happened at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 36, two miles east of Bevier. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Pamela Garrett, 64, of Brookfield, suffered a medical event, causing her to drive off the left side of the highway, cross the oncoming lanes of traffic and crash into a highway sign.
Christmas tree drop-off happening through January 6 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Another Christmas has come and gone and now some of you may be wondering how to get rid of your live Christmas tree. One northeast Missouri community is once again offering a place for residents to drop off their dead trees. The City of Kirksville will...
Kirksville AT&T internet outage still active; no timeline on when service will be restored
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last week's snow and wind caused Kirksville AT&T users to experience an internet outage. The ongoing outage started late Thursday night, and by Friday morning, all AT&T users in Kirksville were left without internet service. An AT&T spokeswoman told KTVO that the outage was caused by...
City of Ottumwa announces New Year's closings
OTTUMWA, Iowa — City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of the New Year Holiday. A number of municipal government offices and services will be closed including:. City of Ottumwa departments and business offices at City Hall: Closed...
Queen City man accused of trying to choke woman
LANCASTER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is charged with four crimes after investigators say he pulled out a gun during a domestic dispute. The alleged incident happened last week at a residence in Lancaster. The suspect is Lucas David Rhoads, 22, of Queen City. Investigators say Rhoads knowingly...
AT&T internet outage impacts Kirksville License Bureau phones, computers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: AT&T got internet service restored to Kirksville Tuesday evening. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: AT&T's ongoing internet outage is severely impacting the Kirksville License Office. The office relies on AT&T for both its phones lines and internet service. The internet outage for all of Kirksville started late...
