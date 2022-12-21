Nova Laverne “Bud” Wyant, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December, 24, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Bud was born on August 25, 1945 in Sullivan County to Nova Doster and Genevie (Lane) Wyant. Bud attended Pleasant Grove School and then Milan Highschool. On April 21, 1973, Bud married Darlene Wilson. After school, Bud worked for Jim Davis and Hubbard Feeds for a few years before then working 20 years at FM Stampers and Con Agra in maintenance until a severe injury in 1991. Bud loved to work on and restore old cars. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm as well as hunting and fishing. Bud also enjoyed aviation and had his pilots license.

MILAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO