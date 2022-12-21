Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wymt.com
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - We recently sat down with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and asked her to reflect on some of the biggest stories in Kentucky for 2022. July’s flooding claimed the lives of 44 Eastern Kentuckians. Coleman said what gave Kentucky hope was watching neighbors helping neighbors....
wymt.com
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
wymt.com
Pike County native, longtime Morehead State employee dies just before Christmas
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two communities are mourning the loss of a longtime university employee. Barry Spartman, 49, of Morehead, died Friday, December 23rd due to complications from pneumonia. The Pike County native was a library specialist at Morehead State University’s Camden-Carroll Library. He started there right after he graduated...
wymt.com
Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
wymt.com
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - December 27, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WGM Holiday Classic and more tournaments are underway as 2022 comes to a close. Pulaski County 90, Seabreeze (Fla.) 51, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. South Laurel 48, Hialeah (Fla.) 29, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. Corbin 76, Bell County 54, Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational. Chilhowie...
wymt.com
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.
wymt.com
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Housing Development Alliance are highlighting yet another donation from a regional organization. HDA officials accepted a donation of $50,000 from Elmer Whitaker and the Whitaker Foundation on Tuesday. Officials say the donation will be used to fund affordable housing projects and other flood...
wymt.com
Knott Central community gathers to remember Coach BB King
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Morton Combs Athletic Complex, usually filled with Patriot fans cheering on their team, welcomed members of the community to remember a legendary coach. BB King was memorialized in a funeral service at the gym where he is rumored to have scored the first two points, two of his nearly 2,000 for the third most in Knott Central history.
wymt.com
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
wymt.com
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help. Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.
wymt.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
wymt.com
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in Bell County battled flames and the cold Christmas morning after responding to a fire in the same location for the second time in two months. Officials with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to U.S. 25E on Log...
wymt.com
Lt Gov. Year in Review - 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire. What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning.
wymt.com
As temps climb, officials warn to watch out for water leaks
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While it will still be one more day before temperatures get above freezing, officials with one organization are urging you to get out in front of any potential problems with your water pipes. The Prestonsburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday night for folks...
wymt.com
City honors fallen officers with memorial light display
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Archer Park in Prestonsburg is known for their elaborate light displays, but this year it is made just a bit more special. The light display now has a memorial dedicated to the four fallen Floyd County officers who lost their lives in the June shooting. Over...
Comments / 0