Weed responsible for hallucinogenic spinach recall identified as thornapple

in bloom. Spinach grower Riviera Farms says ‘investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant’.

The weed responsible for contaminating baby spinach at a Victorian farm has been identified as thornapple – a type of nightshade.

Riviera Farms on Wednesday night said that working with Victorian health department experts “we have confirmed the spinach was contaminated with a weed called thornapple”.

The scientific name is Datura stramonium. It is also known as jimsonweed.

“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant,” a Riviera spokesperson said.

“As per our original advice on 15 December, no other Riviera Farms produce have been impacted by this weed. As a precautionary measure, neighbouring crops of spinach are in the process of being destroyed.”

Authorities said the recalled spinach products had caused delirium and hallucinations. More than 160 people suffered symptoms, with many seeking medical treatment. The recall was initially focused in New South Wales.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries notes: “Thornapple is a vigorous growing plant that can poison people and animals.”

Eating the plant can cause: thirst, dilated pupils, high temperatures, weak or rapid pulse, incoherence or hallucinations, vomiting, breathing problems and convulsions, the DPI states. Touching the plant can cause dermatitis, nausea and headaches in some people.

Riviera Farms said it was conducting its own audit of the farm and weed “which will inform our application to obtain recertification and recommence production”.

“By the time Riviera Farms baby spinach is re-introduced to market, it will be the safest, most audited spinach supply in Australia,” the company said.

“As a company that has been supplying quality produce without incident since the 1880s, we are confident we can quickly restore supply and thank our clients for their strong support.”

Dr Brett Summerell, the chief scientist at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden, told Guardian Australia at the weekend it was hard to distinguish between many plant species when they are small. He suspected toxic plants including nightshades could be to blame for the baby spinach contamination.

“There are lots of plants that could do this – lots of weeds that are relatives to potato and tomato,” he said. “This is likely to be a nightshade.”

Shoppers over the past week were urged to check and dump any recalled products, including salad and stir-fry mixes, that had been sold at Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Costco supermarkets.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand coordinated the recall. It announced on Monday that “all affected products, linked to the Riviera Farms baby spinach, have been identified and recalled”.

It is believed the weeds were harvested alongside the baby spinach and processed as such.