ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Weed responsible for hallucinogenic spinach recall identified as thornapple

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MttHv_0jpqwsAj00
in bloom. Spinach grower Riviera Farms says ‘investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant’.

The weed responsible for contaminating baby spinach at a Victorian farm has been identified as thornapple – a type of nightshade.

Riviera Farms on Wednesday night said that working with Victorian health department experts “we have confirmed the spinach was contaminated with a weed called thornapple”.

The scientific name is Datura stramonium. It is also known as jimsonweed.

“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant,” a Riviera spokesperson said.

“As per our original advice on 15 December, no other Riviera Farms produce have been impacted by this weed. As a precautionary measure, neighbouring crops of spinach are in the process of being destroyed.”

Authorities said the recalled spinach products had caused delirium and hallucinations. More than 160 people suffered symptoms, with many seeking medical treatment. The recall was initially focused in New South Wales.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries notes: “Thornapple is a vigorous growing plant that can poison people and animals.”

Eating the plant can cause: thirst, dilated pupils, high temperatures, weak or rapid pulse, incoherence or hallucinations, vomiting, breathing problems and convulsions, the DPI states. Touching the plant can cause dermatitis, nausea and headaches in some people.

Riviera Farms said it was conducting its own audit of the farm and weed “which will inform our application to obtain recertification and recommence production”.

“By the time Riviera Farms baby spinach is re-introduced to market, it will be the safest, most audited spinach supply in Australia,” the company said.

“As a company that has been supplying quality produce without incident since the 1880s, we are confident we can quickly restore supply and thank our clients for their strong support.”

Dr Brett Summerell, the chief scientist at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden, told Guardian Australia at the weekend it was hard to distinguish between many plant species when they are small. He suspected toxic plants including nightshades could be to blame for the baby spinach contamination.

“There are lots of plants that could do this – lots of weeds that are relatives to potato and tomato,” he said. “This is likely to be a nightshade.”

Shoppers over the past week were urged to check and dump any recalled products, including salad and stir-fry mixes, that had been sold at Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Costco supermarkets.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand coordinated the recall. It announced on Monday that “all affected products, linked to the Riviera Farms baby spinach, have been identified and recalled”.

It is believed the weeds were harvested alongside the baby spinach and processed as such.

Comments / 15

Daniel King
6d ago

I grow thorn apple, AKA angels trumpet, and the native Americans have used it for centuries for their spirit quests, take the hint, it can cause hallucinations, one of the reasons it's called James town weed!

Reply
3
Related
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Popculture

Spinach Recalled

Yet another spinach recall has hit the market. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarket issued a sweeping recall of various spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. Due to the recall, shared by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products.
TheDailyBeast

Spinach Causing Hallucinations Sparks Health Warning

Spinach that can reportedly cause hallucinations has been recalled in Australia after officials have warned the public about the toxic product. Riviera Farms recalled its baby spinach on Friday after it was found that some of the products had been contaminated with a weed which might have “health consequences if consumed.” On Monday, New South Wales’ health ministry said in an update that 164 people in the eastern state had reported symptoms after eating the spinach, of which at least 42 had sought medical attention. Symptoms associated with the contaminated spinach can be “severe,” the health body said, and can include hallucinations, delirium or confusion, rapid heartbeat, and dilated pupils.Read it at 9 News
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy