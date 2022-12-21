A $500 cash reward? Whydah Pirate Museum sponsors Cape-wide treasure hunt.

WEST YARMOUTH — Imagine finding a message in a bottle from the pirate Capt. Sam Bellamy, the richest pirate in the world in 1717, according to the New England Historical Society? And not just a note, but a key to a treasure chest with $500 worth of coins?

This isn’t the stuff of fairytales. It doesn't require the seeker to dive into the water off Wellfleet where the Whydah went down in a terrible gale in 1717. Historians, archeologists and treasure hunters alike believe treasure can still be found there, but this treasure is easier to find.

If you’re given to solving riddles, that is.

The Whydah Pirate Museum has sponsored this treasure hunt, complete with a $500 cash reward, a necklace adorned with a replica of a Spanish real coin, and the opportunity to select a charity that will receive a $500 donation.

“It’s been a tough year and we thought it would be fun to get people out and get them off the internet,” said Meredith Katz, the museum’s operations manager. “It’s Christmastime, it gives people money, it helps charity.”

Aaron Lynn and Jordan Fowler, aka The Brewster Boys, have channeled their joy and memories of childhood adventures into actual treasure hunts. The longtime friends who grew up in Brewster have created them for family, friends and businesses on Cape Cod. It’s a public relations marketing success for the business sponsors, but a way to raise money for Cape nonprofits, too.

The hunts have been successful and fun. Donations have been given to Amplify POC, The Compact of Cape Cod Preservation Trusts, Homeless Prevention Council and Wild Care.

Fowler now works for Arcor in Harwich, and Lynn is a content creator and fiction writer and poet. They haven’t forgotten the pleasures of exploring the Cape. Fowler, 29, and Lynn, 28, continue to collaborate on the hunts, with Lynn writing the poems/riddles and Fowler’s mother, Jayne, vetting the hiding locations.

“She’s into hiking,” Fowler said.

The Brewster Boys try to combine history, adventure and learning into their treasure hunts. Meeting people and learning the history of the Cape has been enlightening, Fowler said.

Moving forward their mission is to get people outside exploring nature and all the Cape’s beauty, Lynn said. But it’s also an opportunity to exercise their critical thinking skills, team up with parents and friends, and work together to solve riddles and be creative.

The first treasure hunt they held was their own learning experience. The Boys actually buried a treasure chest on Wing Island, but participants left holes behind in their searches. The Boys filled in those holes, but now their hunts have disclaimers. Finding the treasure doesn’t require trespassing, damage to the environment, or risk of bodily harm.

Their latest hunt is another collaboration with the Whydah Pirate Museum. The treasure: a message in a bottle containing a note from Sam Bellamy and a key to his treasure chest. The first stanza of the poem/riddle reads:

“Scroll in One”

One bottle from the Whydah lost at sea,

within which sits Sam Bellamy’s scroll.

Find the key to his treasure for a great Christmas pleasure,

while the rest of the pirates get nothing but coal.

The hunt is Cape-wide and there is no cost to participate. Whoever finds the treasure before the end of the year, Dec. 31, 2022, will lay claim to $500 in gold coins, a silver necklace, and the chance to designate a nonprofit winner.

Should no one discover the treasure, The Brewster Boys will give the entire $1,000 to a charity designated by the Whydah Pirate Museum. Katz said the museum hadn’t selected a charity yet.

You can find the poem on The Brewster Boys Facebook post. But you better hurry, the riddle was unleased on Dec. 16.

