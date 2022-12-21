ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

COVID-19 positivity rate on Nantucket highest in state

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqE5K_0jpqw02600

NANTUCKET — The town's positive case rate for COVID-19 was a whopping 236.86 per 100,000 people, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report last week. The center considers anything over 10 per 100,000 a high transmission rate.

The town’s wastewater sampling report from the Surfside Wastewater Treatment Facility showed one of the highest levels of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the center. It was the highest rate for any county in Massachusetts.

A “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

Nantucket’s year-round population is estimated at 14,500, but that number increases dramatically during the summer months.

Four Cape towns reported rates higher than 10% as of Dec. 15 when the state Department of Public Health released its weekly report. Barnstable was 11.5%, Brewster was 11.4%, Harwich was 10.98%, and Yarmouth was 11.81%. The state database does not account for at-home COVID test results.

Those high numbers portend higher COVID-19 case rates should people not take precautions, according to Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy.

“COVID is spreading everywhere,” Murphy said.

Tracking the presence of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater

Sandwich Health Director David Mason has been watching test results done by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. The authority tests wastewater from the Boston area three to five times a week, and the presence of COVID-19 RNA is trending upwards, he said.

An estimated 40% of people infected with the COVID-19 virus shed virus RNA in their stools, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"I think people are relaxing more, they’re feeling COVID is over,” Mason said. “It’s not being reported readily in the media. There’s not a continual reminder that it's still out there.”

Weekly COVID report:12 deaths, 275 new COVID-19 cases on Cape and Islands

With the holidays here, health experts are urging people to take precautions. and get booster shots.

“There’s a lot going on that people don’t realize,” Murphy said. “People with health issues, the elderly and others need to take precautions.

COVID recommendations from the CDC

The CDC encourages residents to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, and to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.

Murphy recommended using as many prevention strategies as possible, including using hand sanitizer, avoiding large gatherings and staying home if not feeling well. Yarmouth has given out about 20,000 COVID-19 test kits since they were made available. The Baker administration released more test kits for municipalities recently. Yarmouth is making theirs available at the town hall, library, senior center and food pantry.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Nantucket’s Stubbys will expand to the Seaport

The new Boston branch is slated to open spring 2023. Stubbys, a family-owned restaurant in Nantucket known for its comfort food and late-night bites, will be making its way to the Seaport this spring. The casual eatery, which first opened in 2000, will expand to 43 Northern Ave. in March or April of 2023, according to the location’s managing partner Saugat Mali.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Two Parcels Offer Different Housing Possibilities

CHATHAM — By virtue of their topography, the funds used to buy them and the neighborhoods around them, two land parcels purchased by the town will likely host different mixes of housing. That was one of the themes discussed at last week’s meeting about housing options for land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham and at 1533 Main St. in West Chatham.
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy