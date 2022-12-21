Christmas story told in carols

The Traitors star Meryl Williams has said she is taunted by bullies when out in public.Last week, Williams was crowned winner of the BBC One competition alongside fellow contestants Aaron Evans and Hannah Byschowski. The three split the £101,050 jackpot between them.The 26-year-old is 4 ft and 2 inches tall and has achondroplasia.Following her victory on The Traitors, Williams has described harrowing experiences that she has had to deal with on an everyday basis.“Throughout school I was lucky and I was treated the same as everyone else, but in public I face discrimination on an everyday basis,” she told...

51 MINUTES AGO