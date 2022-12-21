Read full article on original website
Major Ohio State Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC Program
The past few weeks on the recruiting trail have proven difficult for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Five recruits in the Buckeyes' 2023 class have decommitted, and that doesn't even count this past weekend's loss of 2024 five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola. ...
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football
Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Why this Colorado regent voted against approving the contract of new football coach Deion Sanders
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer portal sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com. The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and ...
Look: 5-Star Recruit's Mom In Tears Following Commitment Announcement
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his recruitment Wednesday from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks. It's a move that had social media buzzing, partially due to the manner in which Bowen made the announcement. Bowen initially picked up a Notre Dame cap, ostensibly ...
Breaking: Deion Sanders' Son, Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Announces Commitment
In perhaps the least surprising news of National Signing Day, Shedeur Sanders is joining his dad at Colorado. Shedeur has announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. In all likelihood he will be Deion's starting quarterback at Colorado next season. Shedeur Sanders was lights out ...
Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia
2023 running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Iowa Fans Are Furious With 5-Star Recruit's Reason For Flipping To Alabama
Yesterday, five-star 2023 offensive tackle recruit Kadyn Proctor announced on Twitter that he'd be flipping his commitment from Iowa to Alabama. Originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June, Proctor reportedly took a visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend and felt convinced that flipping was the ...
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
Paul Tyson, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Announces Transfer Commitment
Paul Tyson is on the move again. Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback's decision to transfer to Clemson was announced by the team on Wednesday, the start of the college football early signing period. Tyson is the great-grandson of Paul "Bear" Bryant, the former Alabama head coach who is ...
Mississippi’s 2x Mr. Football Officially Signs with Alabama
After arriving in Tuscaloosa last Friday to help the Crimson Tide prepare for Saturday's Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State. Brayson Hubbard returned to Ocean Springs (Miss) High School to officially become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Don't be fooled by Hubbard's ranking. The 6-foot-2 190-pound athlete out of...
Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power
Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey. On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers. Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.
Kyron Jones Completes the Flip, Signs With Georgia
Kyron Jones, an elite athlete out of North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.
Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments
Florida State's top commit and a former top commit sparred on social media.
Alabama Signs JUCO Speedster Receiver
The Alabama Crimson Tide is having a busy Wednesday as the college football world is celebrating National Early Signing Day for the class of 2023. The Tide is currently securing the No. 1 class in the country and one of the highlights is JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson signed...
Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere
Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
