Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO