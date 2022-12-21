ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tuscaloosa Thread

Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Enterprise

Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football

Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer portal sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com.  The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power

Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey. On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers. Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Signs JUCO Speedster Receiver

The Alabama Crimson Tide is having a busy Wednesday as the college football world is celebrating National Early Signing Day for the class of 2023. The Tide is currently securing the No. 1 class in the country and one of the highlights is JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson signed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

