ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
GRETNA, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market

Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
LOUISIANA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled

NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled. The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana's first professional paintball team places 11th in world

NEW ORLEANS - The Hurricanes, Louisiana's first professional paintball team, made history as they placed 11th in the world in the professional paintball league, the NXL. The Hurricanes completed their rookie season in the professional division after traveling to several states throughout the country including Florida and California. While NXL events all take place inside the US, the Hurricanes competed against some international teams, as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?

After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders

‘It’s Official’ is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials who run their state.  What would Louisiana be without music? Our state is one of the epicenters of American music and our elected officials are, not surprisingly, music fans. We asked state and congressional office holders about what they […] The post It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.

We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ktalnews.com

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and …. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …. Winter quickly becomes "Faux Spring" complete with storms. Govt. calls...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy