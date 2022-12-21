Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market
Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
This Is Louisiana's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Louisiana.
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
woodworkingnetwork.com
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
wbrz.com
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled. The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
wbrz.com
Louisiana's first professional paintball team places 11th in world
NEW ORLEANS - The Hurricanes, Louisiana's first professional paintball team, made history as they placed 11th in the world in the professional paintball league, the NXL. The Hurricanes completed their rookie season in the professional division after traveling to several states throughout the country including Florida and California. While NXL events all take place inside the US, the Hurricanes competed against some international teams, as well.
NOLA.com
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders
‘It’s Official’ is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials who run their state. What would Louisiana be without music? Our state is one of the epicenters of American music and our elected officials are, not surprisingly, music fans. We asked state and congressional office holders about what they […] The post It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Gov. Edwards defends carbon capture projects
“It is something that I believe in, but I know that we have more work to do in educating people, listening to them and answering their questions,” Edwards said.
NOLA.com
Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.
We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
NOLA.com
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
brproud.com
Time’s almost up, Powerball ticket worth $50K remains unclaimed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Check your car, furniture, wallet, clothes or anywhere you may have left a Powerball ticket. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says that a prize worth $50,000 has yet to be claimed and is set to expire in less than a month. The drawing took place...
ktalnews.com
The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in
The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and …. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …. Winter quickly becomes "Faux Spring" complete with storms. Govt. calls...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
Louisiana Law Requiring Homes to Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors Goes Into Effect Jan. 1, 2023
If you have a home in Louisiana, you will soon be required to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers updated a law that made this requirement. Exactly what does this new law require?. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says that Act 458...
