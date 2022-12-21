Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO