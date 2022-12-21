ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley busts out of recent shooting slump

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

Immanuel Quickley is so confident in his shot, he didn’t even realize he was struggling.

So when the ball found him Tuesday night, the reserve guard didn’t hesitate, and broke out of his recent shooting slump.

Quickley hit a season-high five 3-pointers in six attempts and scored 22 points in the Knicks’ 132-94 rout of the Warriors at the Garden.

“It always feels good to see some go in,” he said after the Knicks’ eighth straight victory. “I’m supposed to make every shot I shoot pretty much. When they don’t go in, next shot, shooter’s mentality.”

Quickley entered the game having hit just nine of his last 37 3-point attempts and shooting 28.3 percent from the field over his last six games. But he didn’t consider this a breakout game.

“I feel like that could be normal,” he said. “I don’t feel like that’s a breakout game. It’s another game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vr4OS_0jpquAqX00
Immanuel Quickley, who scored 22 points, makes a jump pass during the Knicks’ 132-94 blowout win over the Warriors.
Robert Sabo

Quentin Grimes appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the first half after landing on Warriors guard Ty Jerome after attempting a 3-pointer. Grimes stayed in to shoot free throws and started the second half. Jerome was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for not giving Grimes a landing spot.

“He kind of came under me, I fell down on his ankle,” Grimes said. “I kind of tweaked it a little bit. I’m all good.”

Grimes said he expects to be able to play on Wednesday at the Garden against the Raptors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSQmu_0jpquAqX00
Quentin Grimes writhes in pain after hurting his right ankle in the first half, but was able to return in the Knicks’ blowout win.
Robert Sabo

Tom Thibodeau was confident earlier in the season that the Knicks could work their way into the middle of the pack when it came to 3-point shooting. They are inching toward getting there during this eight-game win streak.

Dead last in the league at one point in 3-point shooting, the Knicks are now 25th at 33.2 percent. They have climbed up slightly because of a recent uptick. Over the last eight games, they are shooting 37.1 percent from distance, which is 10th-best in the NBA in that span.

The Knicks hit 17-of-40 from 3 on Tuesday. In this run, Jalen Brunson and Grimes have shot it very well from deep, at 48.6 and 45.7 percent, respectively.

The Knicks held a moment of silence for Louis Orr, the franchise’s former player and college coach at Seton Hall who passed away last Thursday at the age of 64 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

There is no timeline for the return of injured forward Obi Toppin (right fibula), but he has progressed to rehab in the pool, Thibodeau said.

The Warriors were significantly shorthanded Tuesday night. They were without Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation), Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain), Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID-19 illness) and JaMychal Green (COVID-19 health & safety protocols).

Grimes produced a whopping plus-33 rating in 32 minutes, which was by far the best figure of the game for a player on either team.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic thought his improbable tying basket in the final second of regulation actually won the game. No biggie. The Dallas superstar just set the table for a triple-double unlike the NBA has ever seen. Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime, as the Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. After grabbing the loose ball on a rebound and shooting the 11-foot jumper in one motion, the 23-year-old danced around while waving his arms as the thinned-out crowd expecting a loss celebrated wildly.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Luka Doncic needs ‘a recovery beer’ after wrecking Knicks

Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ready for a drink after his 60-point masterpiece and late-game heroics propelled Dallas to an improbable 126-121 comeback overtime win on Tuesday night over the visiting Knicks. The 23-year-old Doncic, fresh off dropping a historic 60-point, 21-rebound and 10-assist performance on the Knicks, didn’t sound like he was ready to play an extra OT session during an on-court interview after the big win. “I’m tired as hell,” Doncic told a sideline reporter after the game. “I need a recovery beer.” Doncic was 21-for-31 from the field (2-for-6 from the 3-point line) and was 16-for-22 from the free-throw line in his do-it-all outing. As for a “recovery beer,” it’s the Knicks who really might need one after blowing a nine-point lead with 33.9 seconds left in regulation. According to ESPN Stats & Info, NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining. Now it’s 1-13,885 after the Knicks’ debacle.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson sits out vs. Mavericks with hip injury, RJ Barrett exits with lacerated finger

DALLAS — Jalen Brunson’ official return to Dallas will have to wait. The Knicks point guard was unable to play Tuesday against his former team because of the sore hip he suffered Sunday against Philadelphia. It marked the first time Brunson was unavailable for a game since signing a four-year, $104 million free-agent contract with the Knicks over the summer. “You trust your medical [staff],” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Obviously, he has a big say in it, but you put everyone together, and he’s going to make a good decision.” The 28-year-old Brunson, who played the first four years of his career with the Mavericks, is averaging 20.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Knicks this season. RJ Barrett also had appeared in every game this season, but he left the game less than two minutes into the first quarter with what the Knicks said was a lacerated right index finger and was not expected to return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

FS1 to give all-access look at coaches in St. John’s-Xavier game

It will be St. John’s basketball unlike ever before. For two hours Wednesday night, Johnnies fans will get an up-close look at their favorite program in Fox Sports’ annual all-access Big East men’s basketball game (9 p.m., FS1). St. John’s coach Mike Anderson, along with Xavier’s Sean Miller, will wear live microphones, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the respective coaches. Fox will take its audience inside the huddle and in the locker room from tipoff through the final whistle with basically no interruptions. There will be no commercials or fill-in time for the announcers, Kevin Kugler and Jim Spanarkel....
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

NBA predictions and picks Tuesday: Bet on Kawhi Leonard against his former team

After the league’s five-game spectacle on Christmas Day, all eyes are on the NBA with the calendar set to turn to 2023 by the end of the week. And boy, what a great time to jump into the fray. The Nets have overcome their early-season drama to rip off a league-best nine-game win streak and charge into the title picture. The Celtics and Bucks remain ahead of them, led by their respective MVP front-runners, and the Nuggets are clinging to the No. 1 seed out West behind two-time winner Nikola Jokic. Two of those four teams will be on display on Tuesday,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy