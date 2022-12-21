Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley busts out of recent shooting slump

Immanuel Quickley is so confident in his shot, he didn’t even realize he was struggling.

So when the ball found him Tuesday night, the reserve guard didn’t hesitate, and broke out of his recent shooting slump.

Quickley hit a season-high five 3-pointers in six attempts and scored 22 points in the Knicks’ 132-94 rout of the Warriors at the Garden.

“It always feels good to see some go in,” he said after the Knicks’ eighth straight victory. “I’m supposed to make every shot I shoot pretty much. When they don’t go in, next shot, shooter’s mentality.”

Quickley entered the game having hit just nine of his last 37 3-point attempts and shooting 28.3 percent from the field over his last six games. But he didn’t consider this a breakout game.

“I feel like that could be normal,” he said. “I don’t feel like that’s a breakout game. It’s another game.”

Immanuel Quickley, who scored 22 points, makes a jump pass during the Knicks’ 132-94 blowout win over the Warriors. Robert Sabo

Quentin Grimes appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the first half after landing on Warriors guard Ty Jerome after attempting a 3-pointer. Grimes stayed in to shoot free throws and started the second half. Jerome was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for not giving Grimes a landing spot.

“He kind of came under me, I fell down on his ankle,” Grimes said. “I kind of tweaked it a little bit. I’m all good.”

Grimes said he expects to be able to play on Wednesday at the Garden against the Raptors.

Quentin Grimes writhes in pain after hurting his right ankle in the first half, but was able to return in the Knicks’ blowout win. Robert Sabo

Tom Thibodeau was confident earlier in the season that the Knicks could work their way into the middle of the pack when it came to 3-point shooting. They are inching toward getting there during this eight-game win streak.

Dead last in the league at one point in 3-point shooting, the Knicks are now 25th at 33.2 percent. They have climbed up slightly because of a recent uptick. Over the last eight games, they are shooting 37.1 percent from distance, which is 10th-best in the NBA in that span.

The Knicks hit 17-of-40 from 3 on Tuesday. In this run, Jalen Brunson and Grimes have shot it very well from deep, at 48.6 and 45.7 percent, respectively.

The Knicks held a moment of silence for Louis Orr, the franchise’s former player and college coach at Seton Hall who passed away last Thursday at the age of 64 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

There is no timeline for the return of injured forward Obi Toppin (right fibula), but he has progressed to rehab in the pool, Thibodeau said.

The Warriors were significantly shorthanded Tuesday night. They were without Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation), Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain), Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID-19 illness) and JaMychal Green (COVID-19 health & safety protocols).

Grimes produced a whopping plus-33 rating in 32 minutes, which was by far the best figure of the game for a player on either team.