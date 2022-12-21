ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedi mulling run for city council chairperson seat

POUGHKEEPSIE – City resident and member of the City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Vincent Pedi is mulling a run for the common council’s “at-large” position in November of 2023. Several Democratic operatives confirmed the potential candidacy to Mid-Hudson News on Monday night. Pedi was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Former Port Jervis councilman dies

PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
PORT JERVIS, NY
Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
NEWBURGH, NY
Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer

GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
GOSHEN, NY
Ulster inmate charged with assault

KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
KINGSTON, NY
Body found in Bronx that of missing New Rochelle man

NEW ROCHELLE – The body of a man found on the north shore of Hunter Island in the Bronx has been identified as that of a man missing from New Rochelle since November 16. New York City Police notified New Rochelle detectives on Monday that they had located the victim, who it was determined was Christopher Corcoran, 61, who was missing for over a month.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Santa and helpers bring holiday cheer in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Immune to the single-digit air temperature, Santa and his firefighter elves visited five families on Christmas Eve morning to bring presents to the children. The presents were wrapped by members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department and their friends at Mahoney’s Steak House on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s deliveries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Kingston’s Midtown parking project complete

KINGSTON – The Midtown Parking Lots Green Infrastructure Project is substantially complete. Tree plantings and final landscaping will be completed in the spring. The project included reconstructing three public parking lots using green stormwater infrastructure – the Cornell Street parking lot, the Prince Street lot (by Monkey Joe) and the lot at 658 Broadway (by the former Sea Deli).
KINGSTON, NY
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Truck crashes into house in Deerpark (VIDEO)

DEERPARK – It took first responders more than two hours to rescue a man after his pickup truck crashed through a wall at a house at 139 Neversink Drive just outside Port Jervis. The 7 p.m. incident on Monday in the Town of Deerpark occurred when the driver apparently...
DEERPARK, NY
Fatal crash in Montgomery

TOWN OF MONTGOMERY – One man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 211 at Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, according to first responders at the scene of the 2:30 p.m. accident. A medical examiner was called to the scene. Police are continuing to...
MONTGOMERY, NY

