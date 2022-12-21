Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer
GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only About 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley resources headed to Buffalo to help dig residents out blizzard
MID-HUDSON- Dutchess County Public Works crews are headed to Buffalo to help the region dig out of the snowstorms that have buried the region and claimed over two dozen lives. The blizzard has dumped several feet of snow on the Erie County region of Western New York. The Dutchess crews...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston's Waaban Crossing, zoning bylaw are amalgamation milestones
KINGSTON — In two ways in 2022, Kingston turned the page on the municipal amalgamation process almost 25 years ago. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That process — described by local politicians as a “shotgun wedding,” “a bailout” and a change...
newyorkalmanack.com
A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s
“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston’s Midtown parking project complete
KINGSTON – The Midtown Parking Lots Green Infrastructure Project is substantially complete. Tree plantings and final landscaping will be completed in the spring. The project included reconstructing three public parking lots using green stormwater infrastructure – the Cornell Street parking lot, the Prince Street lot (by Monkey Joe) and the lot at 658 Broadway (by the former Sea Deli).
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
kingstonthisweek.com
Winter storm shuts down roads, bus service and the mall
Note: This story has been updated throughout the day. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The winter storm that arrived in the Kingston area Friday afternoon — and labelled a “significant weather event” by officials — continued through Saturday, resulting in road closures, the suspension of transit service and earlier-than-expected store closures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Truck crashes into house in Deerpark (VIDEO)
DEERPARK – It took first responders more than two hours to rescue a man after his pickup truck crashed through a wall at a house at 139 Neversink Drive just outside Port Jervis. The 7 p.m. incident on Monday in the Town of Deerpark occurred when the driver apparently...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedi mulling run for city council chairperson seat
POUGHKEEPSIE – City resident and member of the City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Vincent Pedi is mulling a run for the common council’s “at-large” position in November of 2023. Several Democratic operatives confirmed the potential candidacy to Mid-Hudson News on Monday night. Pedi was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa and helpers bring holiday cheer in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Immune to the single-digit air temperature, Santa and his firefighter elves visited five families on Christmas Eve morning to bring presents to the children. The presents were wrapped by members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department and their friends at Mahoney’s Steak House on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s deliveries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Port Jervis councilman dies
PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
