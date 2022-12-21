Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer
GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
Kingston’s Midtown parking project complete
KINGSTON – The Midtown Parking Lots Green Infrastructure Project is substantially complete. Tree plantings and final landscaping will be completed in the spring. The project included reconstructing three public parking lots using green stormwater infrastructure – the Cornell Street parking lot, the Prince Street lot (by Monkey Joe) and the lot at 658 Broadway (by the former Sea Deli).
Pedi mulling run for city council chairperson seat
POUGHKEEPSIE – City resident and member of the City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Vincent Pedi is mulling a run for the common council’s “at-large” position in November of 2023. Several Democratic operatives confirmed the potential candidacy to Mid-Hudson News on Monday night. Pedi was...
Hudson Valley resources headed to Buffalo to help dig residents out blizzard
MID-HUDSON- Dutchess County Public Works crews are headed to Buffalo to help the region dig out of the snowstorms that have buried the region and claimed over two dozen lives. The blizzard has dumped several feet of snow on the Erie County region of Western New York. The Dutchess crews...
RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
Columbia County 911 emergency calls
Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
Former Port Jervis councilman dies
PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
Truck crashes into house in Deerpark (VIDEO)
DEERPARK – It took first responders more than two hours to rescue a man after his pickup truck crashed through a wall at a house at 139 Neversink Drive just outside Port Jervis. The 7 p.m. incident on Monday in the Town of Deerpark occurred when the driver apparently...
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
Man charged with assault for kicking victim down flight of stairs
ESOPUS – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Eddyville man on an assault charge for allegedly kicking a person down a flight of stairs. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on December 24 at an address on New Salem Road in the Town of Esopus. The...
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Ulster inmate charged with assault
KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy named undersheriff
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Mark has been selected to serve as undersheriff by Kirk Imperati, who was elected as Dutchess County Sheriff in November. Both men will take their oaths of office on January 1, 2023. Chief Mark has been a member of...
