1eyepolarbear
6d ago
The Orange county executive is right. They will want to raise rates AGAIN for monthly meter readings.
Orange County sheriff retiring after 20 years
Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Orange County and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, is retiring this week after 20 years at the helm.
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer
GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 26th
Dutchess County government observes Christmas Day on Monday, December 26 th ;. and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2 nd , 2023. Offices and Friendship Centers. will be closed both days. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals in advance of. each day that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Port Jervis councilman dies
PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley resources headed to Buffalo to help dig residents out blizzard
MID-HUDSON- Dutchess County Public Works crews are headed to Buffalo to help the region dig out of the snowstorms that have buried the region and claimed over two dozen lives. The blizzard has dumped several feet of snow on the Erie County region of Western New York. The Dutchess crews...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
Mid-Hudson News Network
RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
The Westchester prepares for returns, exchanges in White Plains
The mall opened on Monday at 10 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station
A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
rocklandreport.com
CDC Recommends Indoor Public Mask-Wearing in Rockland County
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert notifies residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated Rockland as a County with “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels where masks are currently recommended to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections circulating in the community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger supports New Paltz location for Ulster emergency services center
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is supporting the county legislature’s choice of a site in New Paltz to construct a county emergency services center. Metzger said the facility is “absolutely necessary” and it will be built in a good location. “This is an...
Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
