Orange County, NY

1eyepolarbear
6d ago

The Orange county executive is right. They will want to raise rates AGAIN for monthly meter readings.

Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer

GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
YORKTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Port Jervis councilman dies

PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
rocklandreport.com

CDC Recommends Indoor Public Mask-Wearing in Rockland County

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert notifies residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated Rockland as a County with “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels where masks are currently recommended to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections circulating in the community.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger supports New Paltz location for Ulster emergency services center

KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is supporting the county legislature’s choice of a site in New Paltz to construct a county emergency services center. Metzger said the facility is “absolutely necessary” and it will be built in a good location. “This is an...
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

