China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING — (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
CNN — China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
CNN — China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data...
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
CNN — China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result...
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month,...
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
CNN — Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we...
Blackouts pose potentially deadly risk to Ukrainians who need power for lifesaving medical devices
CNN — For Olena Isayenko, the beeping sound her oxygen machine makes when disconnected from power is far scarier than the screeching of the air raid sirens now commonly heard throughout Kyiv. She suffers from respiratory failure, meaning she can't breathe adequately on her own and must receive a...
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
CNN — Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call comes as New Delhi seeks to boost trade ties with Moscow after becoming one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil -- defying Western sanctions and providing a vital financial lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin wages an unprovoked war against its neighbor.
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects
CNN — Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN. The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn't...
Beware the 'pig butchering' crypto scam sweeping across America
CNN — The FBI says America has a "pig butchering" problem. And it's costing victims millions of dollars. "We're not talking about what's going on at farms," said Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist at the bureau's Albuquerque division. "We're talking about a cryptocurrency investment scam that is sweeping the country."
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
CNN — The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former...
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
CNN — Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a...
North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays. Kim’s statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals’ border for the first time in five years. This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States. During the Tuesday session at the ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim analyzed new security challenges in international politics and on the Korean Peninsula and clarified principles and directions to take in external relations and fights against enemies to protect national interests and sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Kim “set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation,” KCNA said, without elaborating.
