atozsports.com
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Recent news just put millions of dollars into Jalen Hurts’ pocket
It’s been a season to remember for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Though an injury is keeping him out of Christmas Eve’s meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts won big after a recent announcement. Hurts was named to his first career Pro Bowl on Wednesday. It was a...
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
atozsports.com
Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
atozsports.com
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
atozsports.com
Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team
The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
atozsports.com
Cowboys escape with a win but it’s time for a significant change to happen
It was an absolute 40-34 thriller between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. The Cowboys walked away with the home win by barely outplaying the backup-quarterbacked NFC East foes. Although the game didn’t matter nearly as much as expected to before the Cowboys’ loss to the...
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the weekend
The Kansas City Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the week and it had nothing to do with anything that happened on the field. After the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team presented Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with a gift.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
atozsports.com
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long
By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
atozsports.com
Las Vegas: Bad luck continues to bestows itself on Raiders’ season
Despite the Las Vegas Raiders defense deserving gifts for Christmas, it received coal. In the third quarter of the Raiders’ Christmas eve matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chandler Jones ran into his teammate Maxx Crosby and injured his elbow. He did not return to the game. Once on the...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs gives reporter a hard time for supporting rival SEC program
The Tennessee Titans signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs this week off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Titans needed another quarterback on the roster. Dobbs will serve as the backup to Malik Willis this week against the Houston Texans (Tannehill has...
atozsports.com
Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears
The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
atozsports.com
Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
BJ Armstrong says competition is a lifestyle for Michael Jordan
Competitiveness comprises Michael Jordan’s DNA.
