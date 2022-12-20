ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

atozsports.com

Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys escape with a win but it’s time for a significant change to happen

It was an absolute 40-34 thriller between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. The Cowboys walked away with the home win by barely outplaying the backup-quarterbacked NFC East foes. Although the game didn’t matter nearly as much as expected to before the Cowboys’ loss to the...
DALLAS, PA
atozsports.com

How the Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the week and it had nothing to do with anything that happened on the field. After the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team presented Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with a gift.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long

By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
atozsports.com

Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Las Vegas: Bad luck continues to bestows itself on Raiders’ season

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders defense deserving gifts for Christmas, it received coal. In the third quarter of the Raiders’ Christmas eve matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chandler Jones ran into his teammate Maxx Crosby and injured his elbow. He did not return to the game. Once on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
DALLAS, TX

