Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
Jalen Hurts 'Mind Games'? Cowboys Falling for Eagles QB Trick?
The Eagles are allowed to keep a mystery as to how long Jalen Hurts will be out, including as to whether he will play at the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
Cowboys’ kick returner thought he was cut before Jerry Jones dropped Pro Bowl bomb
When Dallas Cowboys’ return man KaVontae Turpin received a call from Jerry Jones, his immediate thought was that he had been cut. But instead, Jones’ call was a positive one, as the Cowboys’ owner notified Turpin that he was nominated to his first ever Pro Bowl. Turpin...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Cowboys WATCH: T.Y. Hilton Christmas Catch Leads to TD vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
'Bad Ball': Cowboys' Diggs Takes Blame in Win vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs had some visible mishaps in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has quietly risen to the top of the rushing ranks this season despite having some boom-or-bust performances. Which version could the Dallas Cowboys see on Christmas Eve?
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive Signing
The Philadelphia Phillies went further than anyone expected this past season, coming just shy of winning the World Series. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski realizes how close his team is to winning it all and has been stocking up this offseason.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ most important players confirms he’s returning in 2023
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ most important players confirmed this week that he’s returning for the 2023 season. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Mays told Off the Hook Sports’ Dave Hooker this week that he’s planning to return for his senior season. According to Hooker, Mays has...
Cowboys BREAKING: 2 Roster Moves to Fix CB & WR Problem vs. Eagles?
The Cowboys host the Eagles at AT&T Stadium for a Christmas Eve matchup. … and Dallas fans need to get to know Mackenzie Alexander and TY Hilton.
Eagles coach says Jalen Hurts won't start against Cowboys
The suspense appears over, and the injury concern appears legitimate. The Dallas Cowboys may be squaring off against Gardner Minshew on Saturday. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has announced that the backup will be in the starting lineup for Week 16 after Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts suffered an injury during last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.
Comments / 0