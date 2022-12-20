ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Recent news just put millions of dollars into one Chiefs star’s pocket

The Kansas City Chiefs have a player that just made a lot more money after some news broke on Wednesday afternoon. I think by now we all know the Chiefs have seven players that made the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend, Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, and Creed Humphrey were all selected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
KOLR10 News

Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

How the Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the week and it had nothing to do with anything that happened on the field. After the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team presented Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with a gift.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Referees Apparently Lied To Stadium Crowd

Early in Saturday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, fans at Highmark Stadium launched snowballs down onto the field — sometimes in the direction of players and referees. In response to this potential safety concern, officials came over the stadium speakers with a warning for fans.
atozsports.com

Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Colts’ latest move will make Titans’ fans thankful

Quarterback purgatory is a terrifying place in the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts, they have sat in it over the last several years. They haven’t had a legitimate franchise QB since Andrew Luck retired. This year is no different for them, and it may make Titans fans a bit...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY

