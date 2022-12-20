Read full article on original website
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
atozsports.com
Recent news just put millions of dollars into one Chiefs star’s pocket
The Kansas City Chiefs have a player that just made a lot more money after some news broke on Wednesday afternoon. I think by now we all know the Chiefs have seven players that made the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend, Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, and Creed Humphrey were all selected.
atozsports.com
Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team
The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
atozsports.com
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones tells teammates to stay off Twitter
The Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had a message for his fellow teammates right before Christmas.
atozsports.com
Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs
At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the weekend
The Kansas City Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the week and it had nothing to do with anything that happened on the field. After the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team presented Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with a gift.
Look: NFL Referees Apparently Lied To Stadium Crowd
Early in Saturday night's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, fans at Highmark Stadium launched snowballs down onto the field — sometimes in the direction of players and referees. In response to this potential safety concern, officials came over the stadium speakers with a warning for fans.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs gives reporter a hard time for supporting rival SEC program
The Tennessee Titans signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs this week off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Titans needed another quarterback on the roster. Dobbs will serve as the backup to Malik Willis this week against the Houston Texans (Tannehill has...
NFL on Christmas: One of the greatest playoff games in league history was played on Dec. 25
The NFL on Christmas doesn't have quite the history of Thanksgiving, but the holiday did feature one of the greatest playoff games in league history.
Houston Texans Christmas Wish List: 3 items Santa Claus must deliver for 2023
Many children across the country will be rushing down the stairs to see what Santa Claus and their parents brought them from their holiday wish. Some will be hoping for their first phone, others a toy they’ve wanted for a long time, and surely a few lucky high schoolers will be introduced to their first car.
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
atozsports.com
Cowboys fans finally get to see something they’ve bee waiting for vs Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys will be without a number of players in their Week 16 matchup with the division leading Philadelphia Eagles. Most notably their rookie 2nd round pick Sam Williams will be missing the game after sustaining a concussion in a car crash. They will also be without starting linebacker...
atozsports.com
Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
CBS Sports
Player ejections, future-game suspensions for certain illegal acts discussed at NFL league meetings
There was discussion earlier this month among NFL team owners at the league meetings about whether to make hits on quarterbacks and other defenseless players subject to automatic ejection. But that wasn't exactly the point Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was attempting to make when he stood up to make...
atozsports.com
Colts’ latest move will make Titans’ fans thankful
Quarterback purgatory is a terrifying place in the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts, they have sat in it over the last several years. They haven’t had a legitimate franchise QB since Andrew Luck retired. This year is no different for them, and it may make Titans fans a bit...
atozsports.com
Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears
The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
