The Cleveland Browns weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, so being officially eliminated from the postseason was only mildly disappointing. The shame of it wasn't that they lost to the New Orleans Saints, though it added to the frustration, but the weather conditions were so horrendous it made it difficult to really learn anything about this team with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the most important aspect of the remaining games this season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO