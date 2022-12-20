Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
atozsports.com
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long
By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Yardbarker
Browns Lose to Saints in Abominable Game
The Cleveland Browns weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, so being officially eliminated from the postseason was only mildly disappointing. The shame of it wasn't that they lost to the New Orleans Saints, though it added to the frustration, but the weather conditions were so horrendous it made it difficult to really learn anything about this team with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the most important aspect of the remaining games this season.
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
atozsports.com
Las Vegas: Bad luck continues to bestows itself on Raiders’ season
Despite the Las Vegas Raiders defense deserving gifts for Christmas, it received coal. In the third quarter of the Raiders’ Christmas eve matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chandler Jones ran into his teammate Maxx Crosby and injured his elbow. He did not return to the game. Once on the...
atozsports.com
Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears
The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get good news before Christmas Eve showdown with the Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a devastating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. That task was going to be difficult anyway, but certainly harder with guys out. Linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, both have been suffering...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs gives reporter a hard time for supporting rival SEC program
The Tennessee Titans signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs this week off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Titans needed another quarterback on the roster. Dobbs will serve as the backup to Malik Willis this week against the Houston Texans (Tannehill has...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry
Reporters asked Chubb if the atmosphere in Berea would be different if Landry were still a Brown. “For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Chris Jones’ recent statement shows he means business
The Kansas City Chiefs may still be having the same defensive problems they have always had, but they still have one of the best players on that side of the ball, in the entire league. Chris Jones is that dude. He is also now a four-time Pro Bowler. But there...
Saints Announce Personnel Moves For Week 16 At Cleveland
New Orleans makes some roster additions in advance of their Christmas Eve battle at the Cleveland Browns.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ main rivals could be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals might be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be returning to the New England Patriots this offseason. From NFL Network:. Sources say Alabama...
Comments / 0