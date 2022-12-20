ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

atozsports.com

Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long

By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Browns Lose to Saints in Abominable Game

The Cleveland Browns weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, so being officially eliminated from the postseason was only mildly disappointing. The shame of it wasn't that they lost to the New Orleans Saints, though it added to the frustration, but the weather conditions were so horrendous it made it difficult to really learn anything about this team with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the most important aspect of the remaining games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job. In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, though the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Las Vegas: Bad luck continues to bestows itself on Raiders’ season

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders defense deserving gifts for Christmas, it received coal. In the third quarter of the Raiders’ Christmas eve matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chandler Jones ran into his teammate Maxx Crosby and injured his elbow. He did not return to the game. Once on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Cowboys get good news before Christmas Eve showdown with the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a devastating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. That task was going to be difficult anyway, but certainly harder with guys out. Linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, both have been suffering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

Reporters asked Chubb if the atmosphere in Berea would be different if Landry were still a Brown. “For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

