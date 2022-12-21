Read full article on original website
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
Josh McDaniels isn’t worried about the one thing out of the Raiders’ control
The Las Vegas Raiders play in the heat, in Nevada. Well, it’s hot in the summer. In the winter, I wouldn’t really say it gets cold. However, they do play in some pretty cold places. This weekend on Christmas Eve, they will be in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, a place that is known to be pretty cold in the winter. Well, way colder than Las Vegas.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols
One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
Recent news just put millions of dollars into one Chiefs star’s pocket
The Kansas City Chiefs have a player that just made a lot more money after some news broke on Wednesday afternoon. I think by now we all know the Chiefs have seven players that made the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend, Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, and Creed Humphrey were all selected.
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
One of the Tennessee Vols’ most important players confirms he’s returning in 2023
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ most important players confirmed this week that he’s returning for the 2023 season. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Mays told Off the Hook Sports’ Dave Hooker this week that he’s planning to return for his senior season. According to Hooker, Mays has...
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team
The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
Mike Vrabel raises questions about Titans’ work ethic
The Tennessee Titans (7-8) are in a complete free fall. The team has lost five consecutive games, racked up a number of injuries to impact players, and managed to squander their massive lead in the AFC South. Following Week 11 in the NFL, the 7-3 Titans had a full four...
Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
