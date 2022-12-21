ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Josh McDaniels isn’t worried about the one thing out of the Raiders’ control

The Las Vegas Raiders play in the heat, in Nevada. Well, it’s hot in the summer. In the winter, I wouldn’t really say it gets cold. However, they do play in some pretty cold places. This weekend on Christmas Eve, they will be in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, a place that is known to be pretty cold in the winter. Well, way colder than Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols

One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Recent news just put millions of dollars into one Chiefs star’s pocket

The Kansas City Chiefs have a player that just made a lot more money after some news broke on Wednesday afternoon. I think by now we all know the Chiefs have seven players that made the Pro Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend, Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, and Creed Humphrey were all selected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys avoid disaster with latest news

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to register their 11th win of the season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on Thursday, some off-the-field news caused a scare. Rookie edge rusher Sam Williams was involved in a car accident and was taken to the hospital. Luckily, Williams was released after...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs coach comments on latest controversy surrounding team

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have a controversy surrounding the team, within the team, and I guess you could say on the outside. We are all aware of star kicker Harrison Butker and the struggles he has had lately. Most notably, he missed two field goals against the Houston Texans that could have put the game away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Mike Vrabel raises questions about Titans’ work ethic

The Tennessee Titans (7-8) are in a complete free fall. The team has lost five consecutive games, racked up a number of injuries to impact players, and managed to squander their massive lead in the AFC South. Following Week 11 in the NFL, the 7-3 Titans had a full four...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Three Dallas Cowboys players who NEED to step up on Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) go into Christmas Eve’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with the NFC East still a possibility. Though the fifth-seed looks to be more realistic, they won’t face QB Jalen Hurts in their rematch. Instead, the game will feature Dak Prescott vs Gardner Minshew.
DALLAS, TX

