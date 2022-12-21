ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Richland County Facing Lawsuit From Former Inmate

Richland County is facing a lawsuit from a former inmate. Tyris Glover is suing, accusing the county of failing to protect him. This comes after part of Glover's ear was bitten off in an attack from another former inmate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in 2021. A legal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

