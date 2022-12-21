Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Richland County Facing Lawsuit From Former Inmate
Richland County is facing a lawsuit from a former inmate. Tyris Glover is suing, accusing the county of failing to protect him. This comes after part of Glover's ear was bitten off in an attack from another former inmate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in 2021. A legal...
iheart.com
Kershaw County Humane Society Needs Volunteers After Pipe Burst
The Kershaw County Humane Society needs help after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The shelter is seeking volunteers to help with cleanup. Work would include washing linens and providing emergency water. Officials are working to repair the plumbing issue in the meantime.
