Prince Andrew offers freezing crowd unusual advice during Sandringham Christmas walkabout
Prince Andrew was filmed offering some unusual advice to freezing crowds waiting to see the royal family on their traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.The Duke of York baffled well-wishers after he told a woman who said her feet were cold that she should “stand on newspaper” to stay warm.During the family’s walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday (25 December), Andrew was filmed stopping in front of a woman and asking her if she had “cold feet”.When she replied that they were “freezing”, he said: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on...
The Traitors star Meryl Williams details experiences of bullying in everyday life: ‘People film me and laugh’
The Traitors star Meryl Williams has said she is taunted by bullies when out in public.Last week, Williams was crowned winner of the BBC One competition alongside fellow contestants Aaron Evans and Hannah Byschowski. The three split the £101,050 jackpot between them.The 26-year-old is 4 ft and 2 inches tall and has achondroplasia.Following her victory on The Traitors, Williams has described harrowing experiences that she has had to deal with on an everyday basis.“Throughout school I was lucky and I was treated the same as everyone else, but in public I face discrimination on an everyday basis,” she told...
Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘stuffy’
Queen Consort Camilla has been branded the “least stuffy queen in history”. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to King Charles, has been praised for her down-to-earth nature by author Gyles Brandreth, who she has known since she was a teenager, and the writer believes she has the right qualities for her position in the royal family.
