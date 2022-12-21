ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I refuse to stop running in the dark – even on the shortest day of the year

 6 days ago
When I started getting into running a couple of years ago, it was often in the dark. It was early March at the start of the first lockdown, and I found that I needed to get outside in the evening after a day stuck inside on my laptop.

It was born out of necessity, but over time I came to love the sensation of running at night. The ground seems to disappear beneath my feet as the black stretch of road unfolds ahead. Then there’s the joy of seeing a fox dart out in front of me, sprinting past a bustling pub or seeing the twinkling lights of the city along the Thames Path. The darkness and solitude allows me to totally sink into my thoughts. Although I’ll never be fast, I’ve gradually built up my mileage and am training for my second marathon.

But as the shortest day of the year approaches, I still have to fight back niggling doubts every time I lace up my trainers to run at night. Women are warned to stick to running in daylight hours, avoid quiet streets and not go out alone. Well-meaning family members and friends have tried to persuade me to stop going for my night-time runs. But why is the onus always on women to alter our behaviour?

I do take precautions: I wear open-ear headphones and reflective clothing, bring my phone, avoid unlit parts of the canals and parks, and tell my housemate when I’m going out for a run. I’m lucky that there are plenty of well-lit streets I can run around in my area of London – a luxury not available to women in rural areas.

And to be clear, I understand that the fears surrounding women’s safety at night are far from irrational. A Runner’s World survey found that 60% of women said they had been harassed while running. Then there are the grimly similar cases of women being murdered, in public, by men: Zara Aleena, Sabina Nessa, Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman, Bibaa Henry and Libby Squire, to name a few. These women took precautions too, such as sticking to well-lit streets, phoning a boyfriend and wearing bright clothing. But it still wasn’t enough.

The kneejerk reaction from the police after these attacks has often been to tell women to simply stay inside. After the murder of Sarah Everard, police advised women in Clapham “not to go out alone”. This rightly prompted widespread anger, with Jenny Jones, a Green party peer, pointing out the double standards of this advice by suggesting men should adhere to a 6pm curfew to keep women safe. It feels like little has changed since the Yorkshire Ripper murders in the 1970s when, after two years of killings, police told women to stay out of public spaces after dark.

But even when women stick to going out in daylight hours, they still get attacked. In January, the 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy was killed in broad daylight while running along a canal in County Offaly, Ireland.

So what’s left? Women can hardly be expected to stop running outside at night and in the day, to avoid city streets and quieter rural areas. Yes, there’s the treadmill at the gym, but that requires a pricey membership and is no replacement for getting out in the fresh air and nature. A running club? That’s not always possible to fit around work and family commitments. Even if I attempted to run outside before work, it would still be dark at this time of year.

Expecting women to hide away is not the answer. Women aren’t assaulted or worse because they didn’t do enough to stay safe. The fault lies solely with their attackers. Our focus should be on ending the culture of misogyny that leads to gender-based violence.

There are no easy solutions. But for a start, serious efforts should be made to improve the rape conviction rate after years of catastrophic decline, and plans backed by the home secretary to criminalise sexual harassment in the streets need to be prioritised as a matter of urgency. Police reform is imperative too – an independent report last week found that victim-blaming by officers in England and Wales was harming rape investigations. It comes after the interim Casey report into racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met police found that the force had allowed too many “abhorrent” officers to stay in its ranks.

Women shouldn’t be questioned over personal safety decisions when so much of this is out of our control. I refuse to give up my night-time runs and the much-needed dose of endorphins they offer in the dark winter months. And I’m always heartened when I see other women out there with me.

  • Emma Snaith is deputy audience editor at the Guardian
