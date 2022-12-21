Read full article on original website
Related
‘Ozark,’ ‘Inventing Anna’ among favorite TV shows in 2022: poll
Recent setbacks aside, a new survey suggests Netflix is still a major player in the TV world. Two thousand Americans were asked this month to pick their favorites from a list of all the series they watched in 2022. In addition to securing the No. 1 choice with Season 4 of “Ozark,” Netflix represented half of the overall top 10 list, as well as half the best scripted series. Where the streaming service might face more challenge is with new releases, as only three of its shows — “Wednesday,” “Mo” and “Inventing Anna” — appeared in the highest-ranked 2022 premieres. But of those, it’s...
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
‘American Idol’ holiday classics: Favorite Christmas performances from Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Ruben and Clay … [WATCH]
‘Tis the season for holiday greetings and Christmas carols — and who better to sing them than some of your favorite contestants from”American Idol”? The reality TV singing competition has gifted us with some of music’s biggest superstars since Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner in 2002. SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Premiere date, judges and host Season 21 will premiere on ABC on February 19, 2023 with host Ryan Seacrest. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan return to critique the contestants. While we wait, scroll through 10 of our favorite festive performances from some...
Emily R. & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Status Revealed After She Kisses Jack Greer (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski is loving the single life! After she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week, fans are wondering where her relationship with Pete Davidson stands, considering the two seemed fairly hot and heavy in November. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”
How "The Parent Trap" introduced "The Goldbergs" star Hayley Orrantia to the Beatles
Actress and singer Hayley Orrantia of ABC's "The Goldbergs," who says music is all she's ever known, joined host Kenneth Womack on the fourth season of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
Popculture
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
Andrea Bocelli & Family to Meet the Simpsons in Upcoming Holiday Special
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney+ is bringing together two beloved families for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7) that their upcoming shot, The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in “Feliz Navidad” will launch exclusively on the platform on December 15. In the short, Homer Simpson surprises his wife Marge with the ultimate gift, a performance from Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. The festive fun doesn’t stop there. Also...
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Thursday, December 22, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. It’s a boy! Archie’s (Carroll O’Connor) little “goil”, Gloria (Sally Struthers), gave birth to baby Joey on “All in the Family” in 1975…The oil rig Steven was working on exploded on ABC drama “Dynasty” in 1982, one of the many troubles facing the fictional Carrington clan. Fortunately, he was alive, but no one seemed to notice that he had a new face (courtesy of Jack Coleman replacing the departed Al Corley).
tvinsider.com
Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023
Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
hypebeast.com
Jerrod Carmichael To Host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Emmy winner and comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named the host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Prods. confirmed the news of Carmichael’s involvement, with HFPA president Helen Hoehne sharing in a statement, “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.” Executive producer Jesse Collins added, “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”
Comments / 0