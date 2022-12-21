ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amber Alert suspect appears in court

Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above. INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, appeared Tuesday in court. Jackson, 24, is expected to face charges related to kidnapping the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a man they have identified as the suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man in 2021. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old suspect suspected of the shooting in Northeast Columbus in May 2021 in which a man died and a woman was injured. A murder charge has been filed against Christian Houchins for the death of Robert Jordan. Detectives have also filed a felonious assault charge for the wounding of another individual. The Columbus Police Department received a report of a shooting on May 31, 2021, at The post Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Side car chase ends with one person arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a call about a domestic situation at around 5:30 a.m. in Hamilton Township. Deputies located a suspect driving a black GMC at a gas […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX8 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – No one was injured after a fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage at a three-family apartment building in the westside of Columbus early Tuesday morning. According to the Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief, a three-family apartment building in the Fifth By Northwest neighborhood sustained considerable damage after a fire broke out […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’

Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver

DAYTON — A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult. Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
DAYTON, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man mistakenly released from jail charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was released from an Ohio jail after a clerical error, is back behind bars and facing murder charges after a shooting at a gas station. David Johnson III had been behind bars on charges related to the death of his 1-year-old child, when a human error by a court employee allowed him to be released Nov. 29, WSYX reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsnationnow.com

Missing Ohio twin update: New photos of suspect, vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday. According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where...
COLUMBUS, OH

