Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Amber Alert suspect appears in court
Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above. INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, appeared Tuesday in court. Jackson, 24, is expected to face charges related to kidnapping the […]
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
26-year-old Shaniece Mona Briggs is a mother of four children, living in Columbus, Ohio. On June 16, 2013, Shaniece and her family held a cookout for her mother, Melissa Williams, for her mom's birthday. The family celebrated and her mother returned to work a few days later.
Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a man they have identified as the suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old man in 2021. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old suspect suspected of the shooting in Northeast Columbus in May 2021 in which a man died and a woman was injured. A murder charge has been filed against Christian Houchins for the death of Robert Jordan. Detectives have also filed a felonious assault charge for the wounding of another individual. The Columbus Police Department received a report of a shooting on May 31, 2021, at The post Columbus police seeking fugitive wanted for murder, Christian Houchins appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]
East Side car chase ends with one person arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a call about a domestic situation at around 5:30 a.m. in Hamilton Township. Deputies located a suspect driving a black GMC at a gas […]
AMBER Alert suspect’s court appearance set for tomorrow after yelling expletives at Indiana judge
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court Tuesday after her original court day was delayed. An AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month boys, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in Columbus.
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
2 accused of stealing more than $2K from Ohio Walmart on Black Friday
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – No one was injured after a fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage at a three-family apartment building in the westside of Columbus early Tuesday morning. According to the Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief, a three-family apartment building in the Fifth By Northwest neighborhood sustained considerable damage after a fire broke out […]
cwcolumbus.com
Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
'The ceiling fell in': Residents of Wedgewood Village Apartments plead for help after pipes burst in record cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside an apartment at Wedgewood Village Apartments in Columbus sits a pile of presents wrapped and ready, but now ruined. They are soaked and covered in debris. “It's very discouraging,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous. She explained what happened as a nightmare...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver
DAYTON — A 15-year-old accused of killing a Lyft driver in January is officially facing charges as an adult. Da’Trayvon Mitchell, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on four counts of murder, three counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Man mistakenly released from jail charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was released from an Ohio jail after a clerical error, is back behind bars and facing murder charges after a shooting at a gas station. David Johnson III had been behind bars on charges related to the death of his 1-year-old child, when a human error by a court employee allowed him to be released Nov. 29, WSYX reported.
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
newsnationnow.com
Missing Ohio twin update: New photos of suspect, vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday. According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where...
Comments / 1