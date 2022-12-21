Saving the ocean, one drink at a time: Breathtaking digital show returns to Miami

A popular immersive experience that takes guests under the seas and into the mangroves is returning to Miami in 2023.

After a successful run on Miami Beach earlier this year , the “impactainment” company Hidden Worlds Entertainment is returning with “Our Ocean, Our Future,” a digital immersive journey that promotes ocean conservation and taking care of the planet. It’s a cutting-edge attraction that integrates digital projection technology in a 360-degree audio environment, with a story that calls attention to the dangers of sea level rise and other environmental problems.

By day, Ampersand Studios in Miami will offer a kid-friendly journey into the mysteries of the underwater world using projection mapping, which uses multiple projectors to display images on any surface. At night, the experience transforms into an upscale dinner and, on some nights, a cocktail lounge, with an “ocean-positive” menu curated by chef Scott Linquist of Como Como Miami, Serena Rooftop and Coyo Taco working with Bahamian-born chef Kevin Pratt.

The new installation is sponsored by The Islands of the Bahamas, a group that toured Hidden Worlds’ first installation at the Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach and loved what they saw, says Daniel Hettwer, the CEO of Hidden Worlds.

“After they saw the exhibit, they said, ‘We have to do something together,’ ” Hettwer says. “We were perfectly aligned. So we have adjusted the menu to give it a little Caribbean twist.”

The 10-course, prix fixe menu, which includes oyster boxes, fish curry, mussels and a plant-based conch salad, has changed, but it’s still focused on invasive species and bivalves (farming bivalves benefits water quality).

Even the cocktails are what Hettwer calls “ocean-positive,” using ingredients like mangrove honey, oyster brine and spirulina, which benefits the ocean when it’s farmed. This year, the drink pairing will be included with the ticket price instead of costing extra, Hettwer says, while guests going to the daytime, non-foodie version of the event will have a free cocktail included in the price.

“This way, while the kids are chasing turtles around, the parents can kick back and watch with a drink,” Hettwer says.

There’s another difference this time. The first round of the Hidden Worlds dinner sold out throughout its first run, according to Hettwer (“it exceeded our expectations,” he says now). But guests did have a recurring request: Can you explain the ramifications of all this in more depth?

“They wanted more,” he says. “They came to the show and were full of wonder and awe, and then it was over. ... They asked for more context.”

So the show now includes supplemental material to add to its message, including a sustainability wall, with information on sharks, mangrove preservation and other subjects addressed in the installation. A digital artwork uses images of coral and loops them with explanations of how it helps biodiversity in the ocean and supports the medical field. A Bahamian artist will be painting a mural in real time on opening night that will be on display throughout the run.

And if you’re lucky, you might win a week’s stay at Grand Isle Resort in the Bahamas, thanks to the partnership with the Islands.

“They’ve been leading the pack in terms of shark conservation,” Hettwer says.

Hidden Worlds’ charity partner is Beneath the Waves , which is dedicated to promoting the health of the world’s oceans. Five percent of all proceeds will go to the group.

“This is a way to generate funds for them,” Hettwer says. “Anybody who comes supports oceans through dining and drinking but also direct revenue.”

“Our Ocean, Our Future”

Where: Ampersand Studios, 31 NE 17th St., Miami

When: Feb. 15-March 4

Daytime shows: Noon-5 p.m. daily

Evening dinners: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with an extended lounge experience on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Cost: Daytime tickets start at $29 adult; $19 child; dinner tickets start at $240 per person including the cocktail pairing

Tickets: www.ourhiddenworlds.com/bahamas