ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain is ongoing over Mason County and may be heavy at times. throughout the overnight hours. This is expected to bring the river.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM PST this evening for a. portion of central California, including the following counties,. Kern and Tulare. The heavy rain...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy