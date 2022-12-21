Read full article on original website
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
SFGate
Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area
LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SFGate
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
SFGate
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain is ongoing over Mason County and may be heavy at times. throughout the overnight hours. This is expected to bring the river.
Crews work to clear snow-covered roads for emergency responders in Buffalo after storm that left 31 dead in area
After a deadly winter storm unleashed a fierce blizzard that swept through Buffalo, New York, with calls for help going unanswered, officials say emergency services have been restored and authorities are clearing roadways for first responders and carrying out welfare checks.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM PST this evening for a. portion of central California, including the following counties,. Kern and Tulare. The heavy rain...
