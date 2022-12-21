ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qingdao’s Shibei District: Promotion of People-oriented Urban Renewal

QINGDAO, China

Located on the east bank of Jiaozhou Bay, Shibei District, Qingdao is the origin of Qingdao’s urban development as well as the birthplace of Qingdao’s industry and commerce. The century-old Qingdao Port sets sail here, and brands such as Haier, Green Beer, and Sifang Machinery Factory all originate here.

View of a district, Shibei District, Qingdao (Photo: Business Wire)

Shibei District has firmly assumed Qingdao’s “responsibility of major city” since this year for building a modern international metropolis, adhered to the concept of people’s city built by the people as well as serving the people, launched three years of urban renewal and construction, and promoted 145 projects with a total investment of 10 billion yuan at full speed, improving the quality of urban functions.

Focusing on the ecological development and creating a beautiful urban area.

Shibei District has launched a construction action City of Parks, proceeded a high-standard remediation of 10 mountain parks such as Shuangshan Mountain and Beiling Mountain, opened up 7.3 kilometers of greenway around Fushan Mountain and more than 8,000 square meters of leisure lawn to the public as a salon of sunshine; built up a 4-kilometer coastal trail guided by the rebirth of Houhai through integration of harbor and city, integrating natural ecology with urban public spaces organically to create a modern, vibrant and colorful urban-themed greenway; made use of every single space to build pocket parks, adding dozens of places for rest, fitness and activities, and actively created a participatory community park environment of open type with flowers in front of you and shades of green by your side.

Focusing on high-quality development and creating a top-class urban area.

Shibei District has implemented the update and renovation of the cruise port area to a high standards, launched the trial operation of the container tribe project, initiated the construction start of the China North International Oil and Gas Center, proceeded with the construction of the underground space and the Shandong port shipping and financing center in an orderly manner; fully started the construction in three large areas such as old Sifang Industrial Zone - CRRC Sifang City, Great Health Industrial Park and Celebration City with a newly started area of 750,000 square meters; fully guaranteed the construction of key municipal projects, so that the quality of the city has been significantly improved.

