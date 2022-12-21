Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Savanna 01:00

Wednesday's Child Savanna MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Savanna is a lovely girl of Caucasian descent. She is polite, caring, friendly and loves to sing, play basketball, be active outside, do gymnastics, and can play the piano. She would like to be a professional singer when she grows up. She is also very creative, loves arts and crafts, and would like to take horseback riding lessons. Savanna's favorite activity is creative writing.

She is in the 8th grade in school year 2022-2023. Savanna is very intelligent and receives some support in school for some of her emotional needs. She has made great gains in her program this past year. Her behaviors have improved and she is now able to demonstrate the ability to regulate her emotions.

Legally freed for adoption, Savanna would do best in a two-parent home with no other children or much older children in the home. She responds best with one-on-one attention, structure, and routine. She would do best in a home with clear limits and positive praise. Savanna expresses some anxiety about living in a family setting. She will need a slow and gradual transition into her new family that will allow her time to get to know them and feel comfortable and safe. This family may start out as a visitor to her at her program until a level of trust is established. She is very close to her maternal grandmother and would like her new family to help her maintain contact with her. Savanna should not be in a home with small animals or pets.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.