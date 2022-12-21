Viking Express: ECSU launches shuttle service for students

Elizabeth City State University launched a pilot program this fall that offers shuttle service for students needing to make trips off campus, including to airports and bus terminals.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown mentioned the program last week during a presentation to the ECSU Board of Trustees’ Committee on Student Excellence.

Students are using the service, which features passenger-type vans, to make trips off campus to local stores and run errands as well for longer trips to airports and bus terminals when they’re headed home for holidays or semester breaks.

“It has been wildly successful,” Brown told trustees.

Student Affairs has purchased two new vehicles, each capable of carrying 15 passengers, to add to the university’s on-campus fleet of vans, he said.

Brown said the vehicles are much nicer to ride in than typical 15-passenger vans.

In another development related to the Student Affairs Division, ECSU this fall held its largest career and graduate school fair in seven or eight years, according to Brown.

Brown noted this year’s career and graduate school fair featured 55 exhibitors. By contrast, there were eight exhibitors at the first one after he arrived on campus, he said.

Brown also mentioned that the Division of Student Affairs had received $571,00 in grants and gifts since July 1, including grants from Lumina and Sentara.

And with the recent announcement of a $400,000 award to help with the counseling center and other mental health-related matters, the total is now close to $1 million, Brown added.

Brown noted that Ariel Aponte, ECSU’s associate vice chancellor for military and federal relations, spearheaded a Veterans Day event in downtown Elizabeth City last month that was a joint effort with College of The Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, and the city of Elizabeth City.

“It was really an amazing event to take part in,” Brown said.

The athletics update was presented by Athletic Director James Dubose Jr. He celebrated the ECSU volleyball team’s winning of the CIAA championship this fall.

Four of ECSU’s basketball games will be nationally televised this season, including the first nationally televised women’s basketball game between two teams from historically black colleges or universities.