Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Expands Into Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Adams Community Bank's (ACB) parent company, Community Bancorp of the Berkshires, MHC, announced the Bank's expansion into Pittsfield with its new branch opening at 660 Merrill Road. An evening open house and ribbon cutting took place on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the new branch opening for...
iBerkshires.com
Warren Landfill Project in Dalton Revived
DALTON, Mass. — Citizens' Energy Corporation announced its intention to resurrect its plans to install a solar array on the Warren Landfill. Citizens' Energy Corporation submitted a site plan review and special permit application under the large scale solar installation bylaw during the Planning Board meeting on Wednesday night.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Office Has Successful First Year
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In its inaugural year, the city's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has opened up the conversation about creating safe and equal spaces for all community members. "I would say that almost a full year has gone very, very well, exceptionally well," Chief Diversity Officer...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield 2022 Citizens Academy Cohort
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Citizens Academy cohort were recognized and presented with certificates at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting for successfully completing the 12-week program, which is designed to help community members understand the operations of local government. Participants included: Abigail Allard; Emma Barishman; Matthew Belanger; Laura...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC President of Administration Recognized with Statewide Award
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Dailey was honored with the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award from the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. "Vermont...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Announces Addition of Three Free Healthcare Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of three grant-funded courses in the healthcare arena: Medical Interpreter Training, Community Health Worker and Phlebotomy Technician. Spaces are limited but still available for all three courses, which are tuition-free. "We are thrilled to offer to the community these...
iBerkshires.com
School Break Outlook
As soon as those final school bells rang last week, the students were anticipating the coming holidays and school break. Here is our selection of events happening this week to keep you or your kids entertained. Tuesday, Dec. 27,. LEGO Club. Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield. The Berkshire Athenaeum is welcoming kids...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Fire Knocks Down Christmas Day Blaze
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Christmas Day fire on East Mill Street displaced a family of five. Deputy Chief Daniel Garner reported that the Fire Department was alerted to the blaze at 23 East Mill at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 25. Firefighters found flames venting from windows on the first floor of the 2 1/2 story wood frame structure.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Down Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Randi Duquette scored 16 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 50-43 win over Hoosac Valley. Jamie Duquette and Dezerea Powell scored 13 points apiece in the win. Taylor Garabedian scored eight points to lead the Hurricanes. Hanna Shea, Emma Meczywor and...
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Taconic Boys Past Guilderland, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Tayvon Sandifer scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 62-43 win over Guilderland. Sandifer and Jamal Sistrunk each scored nine in the third quarter, when the Thunder outscored the Dutchmen, 29-10, to open up a 53-32 lead. Sistrunk and Maimoudou Bamba...
iBerkshires.com
Sandifer Leads Mounties Past Smith Academy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Adam Sandifer scored 14 points Tuesday to lead the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to a 58-49 win over Smith Academy in the Mounties’ home opener. Elias Robinson scored 10 points, and Chase Doyle added nine for Mount Greylock, which went into half-time with a...
Comments / 0