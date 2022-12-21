ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather
 6 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A major storm will gather snow and cold air from portions of

the Rockies to the northern Plains today. This is the same

storm that brought snow to the Northwest Tuesday and is

forecast to evolve into a major blizzard for the Midwest

from Thursday to Friday. A severe temperature plunge will

trail the storm where some locations can plummet 30-60

degrees in 24 hours and result in a rapid freeze-up. Most of

the storm's effects will avoid the Southwest but not the

East. Following tranquil weather in the Northeast and

lingering rain along the southern Atlantic coast today,

rain, ice and snow will break out in the Appalachians with

rain to spread northward along the East Coast Thursday. The

storm will generate hurricane-force winds at peak in the

Central and Northeastern states. Power outages are likely.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 81 at Miami, FL

National Low Tuesday -35 at Bottineau, ND

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

