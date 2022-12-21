Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ronan Vibert: Stars' tributes after death of actor, 58
Stage and screen stars have paid tribute to a fellow film and TV actor who died just before Christmas aged 58. Ronan Vibert was in movies such as Saving Mr Banks, the Lara Croft film The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie, and the TV series The Borgias. Richard E...
John Wayne Thanked These 2 Actors for Turning Down 2 Wildly Successful Roles That Made Him a Last-Minute Replacement
Movie star John Wayne thanked these 2 actors for turning down movie roles that ultimately became wild successes for him.
William Okuwah Garrett Dies: ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ Editor & Music Video Director Was 73
William Okuwah Garrett, film editor on Hollywood Shuffle and director of music videos during the “Black Pack” era of the early ’90s, has died. He was 73. His wife, producer-director Marlene McCurtis, told Deadline that Garrett died December 9 of complications related to kidney disease. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hollywood Shuffle, the 1987 satire co-written, produced and directed by and starring Robert Townsend, was a comedic poke in the eye of Hollywood for its stereotyping of Black actors. With a budget of $100,000, the pic opened to critical acclaim and pulled in $5.2 million at the box...
ComicBook
Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58
Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden And Al Pacino Among Those Starring In Michael Keaton-Directed Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’
Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker, Lela Loren and Al Pacino are starring in the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which Keaton is directing. Principal photography recently wrapped on the project. Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind. With an original script by Gregory...
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Disney Paid Robin Williams Next To Nothing For ‘Aladdin’
The late Robin Williams is still one of the most beloved actors of all time. He appeared in movies such as Good Will Hunting, Patch Adams, Mrs. Doubtfire, and many, many others. One of his most famous voice roles was as the Genie in the animated Disney film Aladdin. While...
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
From Sissy to The Stranger: the 10 best Australian films of 2022 – ranked
There was no shortage of excellent Australian films released this year. If 2021 was a particularly great year for documentaries (which accounted for half of my top 10, including three of the top five), 2022 boasts a more particular highlight: films about rivers. By coincidence, three of the titles below contemplate rivers historically, ecologically and spiritually.
The Traitors star Meryl Williams details experiences of bullying in everyday life: ‘People film me and laugh’
The Traitors star Meryl Williams has said she is taunted by bullies when out in public.Last week, Williams was crowned winner of the BBC One competition alongside fellow contestants Aaron Evans and Hannah Byschowski. The three split the £101,050 jackpot between them.The 26-year-old is 4 ft and 2 inches tall and has achondroplasia.Following her victory on The Traitors, Williams has described harrowing experiences that she has had to deal with on an everyday basis.“Throughout school I was lucky and I was treated the same as everyone else, but in public I face discrimination on an everyday basis,” she told...
‘I like films that take you into the woods – then leave you there’ – the beguiling folk-horror of Mark Jenkin
On a wind-lashed afternoon a few miles from Land’s End, I spot Boswens to the west of the wild, bumpy track. She is a standing stone, more than 2.2m (7ft) tall, situated alone on hard bumps of grass: some think there is a Neolithic tomb beneath her. From different angles, she looks like a trig point on the top of a mountain, the head of an axe or – most peculiarly – a person in profile.
startattle.com
Plane (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Gerard Butler
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Startattle.com – Plane 2023. Production : Di Bonaventura Pictures / G-BASE / Lionsgate / MadRiver Pictures / Olive Hill Media / Pimienta / Riverstone Pictures. Distributor :...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Jon Voight movies and TV shows, ranked
Jon Voight is a staple of the acting business. The Hollywood veteran has starred in about a hundred television shows and films, firmly establishing and distinguishing himself as one of the very best in the decades he’s been active. Interestingly, while Voight is famous for his phenomenal and moving acting performances, in certain circles, he’s even more renowned for being the father of one of the most popular television stars ever, Angelina Jolie.
After Top Gun: Maverick, the best Paramount Plus movies and TV shows to stream
If you're a Paramount Plus subscriber, here's some of the best TV shows and movies to watch on the streaming service.
White Noise to It’s A Wonderful Life: the best films to watch on TV over Christmas
In what may turn out to be the final outing for Newt and co, regular Wizarding World director David Yates concentrates more on the battle between Jude Law’s Dumbledore and his arch enemy Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, taking over from Johnny Depp). Their history together – through a blood pact – forces Albus to recruit a team including Eddie Redmayne’s creature wrangler and his auror brother Theseus (Callum Turner) to stop him. It’s a tangled narrative web but inventively staged.
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Comments / 0