Horvat has 2 goals and 2 assists, Canucks beat Sharks 6-2
Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists, Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory
Wisconsin holds off Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State’s second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night. The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke...
