Iran’s Military Chief: Our Drones Are Humiliating the US
Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri referred to US admissions that its air power superiority is over for the first time after World War 2 because it is unable to project aerial power where there are Iranian drones, Tasnim reported. Baqeri added, “In fact, this is a big and humiliating confession by the Americans.”
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent...
IDF Intelligence 2023 Predictions: Iran Meddling in Region, Arab Terrorism Up, Hezbollah Doesn’t want War
IDF Intelligence estimates that next year Iran will continue to try to heat up, arm, and finance terrorism against Israel, but will not break the rules on the nuclear issue; in Gaza and the PA, terrorist activities will increase; Hezbollah is not interested in war; instability will worsen the world over; and the war in Ukraine has convinced smaller countries that they must attain atomic weapons. According to Israel Hayom, this is the gist of the IDF Intelligence report which was compiled in recent weeks and will soon be presented to the political echelon.
US Approves Patriot System, $45B Aid Package for Ukraine
The United States has approved the transfer of a Patriot Missile Defense system – and a $45 billion aid package – for Ukraine. The country has already received some $50 billion in aid from the US. The measure, which came as part of a government spending bill passed...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘attacks civilian targets’ as rockets rain down on Kherson
Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky said next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a...
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again
A war is raging that has cost up to 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
World Outrage as Taliban Continue Effort to Erase Afghanistan’s Women
At least seven international humanitarian aid organizations have suspended their efforts in Afghanistan after the Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic NGOs to suspend their employment of women in the latest decree aimed to further oppress, and essentially erase, the country’s female population. Any organization found...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet
The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
EU’s Subversion of Israel
Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
Rabbi Haim Drukman, Father of Hesder Yeshivas, Settlement Movement, Who Converted Thousands, Dead at 90
Religious Zionism’s Spiritual Leader and Dean of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, 90, passed away Sunday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The rabbi contracted COVID-19 earlier this month for the second time this year, and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care...
2022: American Jews United to Save Ukrainian Jews
David Ben-Gurion famously said, “In order to be a realist in the State of Israel, one must believe in miracles.” Looking back on the year 2022, it is not difficult to find reasons for pessimism. This was a year marked by ferocious antisemitism on social media and in the public square. It was so intense that it necessitated condemnation from the highest levels of government. Meanwhile, the rift between Israel and American Jews appears to be growing, with divisive issues looming on the agenda for 2023.
Lithuanians vs. Hasidim: Gafni Against Goldknopf’s Membership in Security Cabinet
The Lithuanian Degel HaTorah faction of United Torah Judaism, headed by MK Moshe Gafni, attacked the Chairman of Agudat Israel and UTJ MK Yitzhak Goldknopf who is seeking membership in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s political-security cabinet for the first time in the history of Haredi participation in Israeli politics.
Israel Grounds 11 F-35s After Crash of US Stealth Fighter Jet
Eleven Israeli F-35 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets were grounded Sunday in response to the crash of a similar aircraft in the United States two weeks earlier. A statement by the IDF said the decision followed an initial review which found potential malfunctions similar to those seen in the aircraft that crashed in Texas.
The Nasty Sport of Second-Guessing Israel
The penchant to pronounce critical judgement on every Israeli counter-terror incident and foreign policy initiative, not to mention domestic policy, is becoming quite a blood sport in Washington and other capitals. Israel’s new government, which finally may be formed in the coming week, will have to pushback hard against this...
Jewish Left has LOST IT
Once upon a time, identifying an antisemite required the proverbial duck test. If it quacked like an antisemite, then it probably was an antisemite. Back then, antisemites had ways to avoid responsibility, but this has changed in recent years due to the widespread adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism, which is now used by 38 countries, including the United States.
Start-Up Nation for Zionist Causes
Israel is rightly appreciated as a fount of innovation in a vast array of technologies and industries. Being a Start-Up Nation demands a mindset that looks at matters afresh, without being constrained by the way things have always been done. To have a Start-Up Nation mindset is to have vision,...
Shin Bet Foils Arab Bomb Plot and a Suicide Bombing
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted an Arab terrorist bomb plot as well as a separate suicide bombing attempt targeting areas inside pre-67 Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden...
