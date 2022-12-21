ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 24

jonathan hodges
2d ago

This seems to Happen alot in Georgia. No running outside your neighborhood (neighborhood watch), Getting Shot in a Drive Thru lane, and now planning Evidence. Some Police are Rotten.

Reply(4)
10
Jodis Butler
2d ago

That's good money wasted .... We all paid for it and worth every penny to put bad cops off the streets and those who would back them!!! Sick of them trampling rights.... I see these videos daily across the country.... Thank God for Cameras!!!!

Reply
3
Colleen Mayotte
2d ago

If an analysis showed that it wasn't cocaine, why was she held an additional four months?

Reply(2)
8
 

Comments / 0

