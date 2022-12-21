Read full article on original website
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
AWE Tuning Releases Two New Exhausts For The 8Y Audi RS3
Exhaust specialist AWE Tuning has just released two new stainless steel aftermarket exhaust systems for the current-generation 8Y Audi RS3. "Audi's sport sedans are where AWE started to truly develop its voice as the best sounding exhausts on the planet, and we're excited to be able to carry this tradition forward with the 8Y," said AWE vice president Jesse Kramer. "We have the SwitchPath for those who prefer versatility and the unleashed Track Edition for those who prefer it raw and rowdy around the clock. Both systems weigh significantly less than stock [and] provide impressive power gains, all while keeping it 100% emissions friendly."
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
This Porsche Panamera With Center Lock Wheels Is Hiding A Sporty Secret
Based on this latest set of spy shots, it appears as if Porsche may also be working on a new range-topping model to sit above the Turbo S. If you look closely at this test mule, you can see it's wearing a set of center lock wheels. That's a feature you typically only find on track-bred models like the 911 GT3 RS.
AC Cobra GT Roadster Coming In 2023 With 654-HP V8
AC Cars, the creator of the original sports car that became the legendary Cobra, is reinventing its icon for 2023. Britain's oldest active vehicle manufacturer revealed dark teaser images and initial details for its new AC Cobra GT roadster, which is scheduled to be unveiled in spring 2023 as part of the company's 122nd-anniversary celebrations. The automaker says that the new creation will integrate the profile of the original sports car but will also deliver "a revolution in design for the 61-year-old model." But unlike the original, which doesn't hold up well as a daily driver, this new version is designed to be a great grand tourer, "combining speed, agility and balance with comfort and practicality."
Rare Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Is Hitting The Auction Block
The original Lamborghini Countach might be one of the most famous poster cars of all time, but if you're a 90s kid, then you'll know that the Lamborghini Diablo was the Lambo to have back in the day, and this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is one of the cleanest examples of this family of raging bulls. On auction through RM Sotheby's, this Lamborghini is ultra-exclusive and in superb condition, arriving decades before more modern Lambo drop-tops like the Sian Roadster. This Diablo was built right near the end of the Diablo production run and is believed to be one of only 200 ever made, and one of only a couple of dozen destined for the North American market.
Can't Buy The New BMW 3.0 CSL? Get This Original Batmobile Owned By Hans Stuck Instead
A 1974 BMW 3.0 CSL 'Batmobile' is up for sale through Kidston Motorcars with a unique history. Not only is it an iconic road car used to homologate the original race car, but this one was driven daily by Hans Stuck, the famous BMW Motorsport driver and former Formula 1 pilot who enjoyed much success with the 3.0 CSL race car.
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
Volkswagen To Introduce Secret New Electric Car At CES 2023
Volkswagen announced it would reveal the "newest member of its all-electric family" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 3rd at 4 pm PST. The German brand did not specify which EV it will show off, but all signs point to the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Aero, a sedan that slots between the Jetta and discontinued Passat, indirectly replacing the latter.
Nio Unveils ES8 And 572-Mile EC7 Coupe SUV
Nio officially unveiled its all-new EC7 and ES8 flagship electric SUVs at Nio Day 2022, and the big numbers are that the EC7 has a claimed range of 572 miles on the CLTC testing cycle. These two models are the unofficial third step in Nio's plan to become a dominant...
Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 Revealed Ahead Of Tokyo Auto Salon Debut
Liberty Walk has revealed a world-first project from the tuner in the form of a widebody Ferrari F40, which will make its public debut at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. Ferraris are the most sacred of supercars. These hallowed Italian exotics are so prized that Ferrari doesn't take kindly to anyone modifying them. This hasn't stopped the aftermarket scene from doing its thing, and we've seen some crazy Ferrari creations, ranging from classics to modern cars with all sorts of body and engine modifications.
Fiat Starts Selling Cars At A Dealership In The Metaverse
Fiat has announced that it will be selling its cars in the Metasphere. Fiat recently launched its Metaverse store, which features the brand's flagship model: the 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Fiat currently only sells the 500X in the US, but the company promises to have its full lineup online early in 2023.
Hofele Christens New HQ By Crafting Special Mercedes-AMG G63 For VIP Customer
Hofele, a well-known tuner of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has announced the establishment of its new headquarters in Stuttgart, right next to the automaker's Sindelfingen factory. To celebrate, the firm is showing off its first customer-commissioned vehicle built at the new base. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Ultimate HG boasts rear-hinged...
Strasse Wheels Gives BMW 7 Series More Appeal With Gorgeous New Wheel Design
Strasse Wheels, purveyors of some of the world's finest aftermarket wheels, has previewed a new design on the latest BMW 7 Series. The SV20M-RS Deep Concave FS works well with the luxury sedan's controversial design and is seen here with Gloss Brushed Cleared centers, and a High Polished and Cleared lip. The silver finish pairs nicely with the vehicle's Mineral White paintwork and M Sport exterior, and provides a sporty yet tasteful look.
G-Power Reveals Tuned BMW X5 M With 789 Horsepower
High-end tuner G-Power has revealed the Typhoon S, a super SUV based on the already-rapid BMW X5 M. The BMW specialists have breathed new life into the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. As a reminder, the range-topping X5 produces 600 horsepower (617 hp in Competition guise) and 553 lb-ft of torque. For most people, those outputs would be more than adequate. G-Power clearly thought those figures were middling and has boosted power to a whopping 789 hp.
Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
Deep Dive: McLaren Artura's Amazing Advanced Technology
McLaren has a lot riding on its new hybrid supercar. The McLaren Artura is the British company's next generation of series production vehicle and will be the basis of variants for the foreseeable future. While the Artura is a brilliant all-round and well-balanced supercar, the bests way to think of...
Zinvo Unveils Limited Timepiece That Pays Tribute To The Challenger SRT Hellcat
Dodge has teamed up with Zinvo, a well-known watchmaker, to create a timepiece that honors the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The decidedly sporty-looking wristwatch known as the Blade Hellcat has been inspired by the iconic muscle car. Challenger-inspired elements include the dial itself, which mirrors the Hellcat's speedometer. It features the same red lighting and font as you'd find in the V8-powered coupe, along with the SRT logo that is printed on the sapphire crystal.
This Next-Gen Chevy Silverado Sketch Blends The Past With The Future
General Motors likes to share the work of its talented designers on its General Motors Design Instagram page. The account has posted everything from sleek coupes to rugged trucks, and it most recently published some sweet sketches from designer Ben Wilkins. "Mean and green, designer Ben Wilkins gives us two views with a fresh take on the face of our Chevy Trucks?," reads the Instagram post.
The Rivian R1T Max Pack And Quad-Motor Configuration Is Cancelled
Rivian has bad news for customers who wish to pair a four-motor system with the biggest battery pack: they can't. According to a post made by Thomas on RivianForums, the automaker is sending out emails notifying pre-order holders of Max Pack Rivian R1T trucks that they can no longer combine this with the Quad-Motor configuration.
