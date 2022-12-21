Garage problem at new Valley Hospital building site won't hold up opening, hospital says

Work is underway to correct a "settling issue" that has occurred during the construction of the parking garage at the site of the new Valley Hospital in Paramus.

The 1,500-space parking garage is part of an $800 million project to replace Valley's aging facility in a residential neighborhood of Ridgewood with an expansive, state-of-the-art hospital easily accessible by highway in Paramus. The entire project is expected to welcome its first patients at the end of next year.

"The issue will have no impact on the projected completion of the parking structure or the opening of the new hospital, which is on schedule to be completed in the final months of 2023," said Erin Blake, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Rumors that the parking garage was "sinking" have been circulating since October, when Blake said steps were taken to "remediate" the issue. Construction began in 2019, and about 500 construction workers were on site through the summer. The 40-acre campus is near the Fashion Center mall and the Garden State Parkway.

"A settling issue with several of the footings for the parking structure — and only the parking structure — was identified," Blake said Tuesday, "and steps for remediation are being taken."

"Torcon, our construction manager, is seeing to the necessary underground improvements," she added.

The construction project is financed through a combination of bonds and philanthropic contributions. The seven-story hospital will feature all private rooms.