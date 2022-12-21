ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Garage problem at new Valley Hospital building site won't hold up opening, hospital says

By Lindy Washburn, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2WgV_0jpqf6it00

Work is underway to correct a "settling issue" that has occurred during the construction of the parking garage at the site of the new Valley Hospital in Paramus.

The 1,500-space parking garage is part of an $800 million project to replace Valley's aging facility in a residential neighborhood of Ridgewood with an expansive, state-of-the-art hospital easily accessible by highway in Paramus. The entire project is expected to welcome its first patients at the end of next year.

"The issue will have no impact on the projected completion of the parking structure or the opening of the new hospital, which is on schedule to be completed in the final months of 2023," said Erin Blake, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Rumors that the parking garage was "sinking" have been circulating since October, when Blake said steps were taken to "remediate" the issue. Construction began in 2019, and about 500 construction workers were on site through the summer. The 40-acre campus is near the Fashion Center mall and the Garden State Parkway.

"A settling issue with several of the footings for the parking structure — and only the parking structure — was identified," Blake said Tuesday, "and steps for remediation are being taken."

"Torcon, our construction manager, is seeing to the necessary underground improvements," she added.

The construction project is financed through a combination of bonds and philanthropic contributions. The seven-story hospital will feature all private rooms.

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
EDGEWATER, NJ
hudsontv.com

Revised Parking Fees Take Effect In Bayonne In January

The Bayonne Parking Utility advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage shall pay ten dollars per twenty-four hours for a single meter or twenty dollars per twenty-four hours for a double-headed meter. The fee shall be charged until the time of return of the parking meter bags. The fee for a No Parking sign shall be twenty-five dollars per day.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On NJ Turnpike Central Jersey

There was a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the inner roadway southbound North of Interchange 10, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. No injuries were reported, according to New Jersey State...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant

Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
RAHWAY, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Two Alarm Fire in New Rochelle with Flames Through the Roof

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 23, 2022) — New Rochelle firefighters responded about 9:00 am to a structure fire at 65 Forest Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived there was fire through the roof. A second alarm called by command. All residents self-evacuated from the house. Developing…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Shore News Network

Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a purse snatching incident that occurred on Friday. The suspect is identified as a black female. According to police, the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Bloomfield Place. The aggressive purse snatching caused the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect was observed fleeing northbound on Broadway. She is described as a black female, wearing all black, with gray and white sneakers. The post Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
RAMSEY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 North closed because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.

Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?
MORRISTOWN, NJ
CBS New York

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy