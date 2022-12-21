ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

HTC pairs with Ardent Mills to continue chickpea legacy

By REBECCA PETTINGILL
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNR4J_0jpqejyU00

OTHELLO – The Hinrichs Trading Company, a division of Ardent Mills, knows a lot about chickpeas, or garbanzo beans as they are also called. HTC manages the complete chickpea production from cleaning and packaging to shipping - to now chickpea flour.

“Before, we ended our part of the supply chain at the whole chickpea,” said Kyle Hinrichs, Commercial Operations Manager of Hinrichs Trading Division - Pullman. “Now, as part of Ardent Mills, we have flour facilities. So now we're one more step along that supply chain.”

HTC joined Ardent Mills in June 2021. Hinrich said this was a natural step and one HTC felt comfortable with because of the alignment and shared vision and values of Ardent Mills with HTC.

“When we looked at Ardent Mills, bringing our company and Ardent Mills (together), our real values really lined up with each other,” Hinrichs said. “Some of the values of Ardent Mills are trust, serving, simplicity, and safety, and those really lined up with how HTC looked at its growers, as well as its customers, and I think with them having that in focus, made us feel really good about joining their company.”

Though HTC is based in Pullman, they have five locations - one being in Othello. Othello is a location Hinrichs said is special to their company.

“I would say Othello is one of our favorite locations because it has so much warehouse space and gives us so much flexibility and opportunity,” said Hinrichs.

Hinrichs not only praised the ability to expand because of space but also because of the workforce in the community.

“(It’s) a beautiful property right there in town to where any expansion that we have, we have the space to do it there,” said Hinrichs. “And we have the community and the workforce around it; because that is a big question mark in some areas, is there enough labor force to expand? And when you look in that area, there is quite a bit of a good labor force to continue to add people as you grow.”

Chickpeas are a type of legume, specifically legumes that are grown and harvested for their dry seed and grown as food, which are also known as pulses. Pulses are used in a variety of ways but a lot of them are used in gluten-free alternatives, which are becoming more popular.

“I think a big thing is when (Ardent Mills) look at what the consumer trends are, there's more people looking for gluten-free alternatives,” said Hinrichs. “Pulses really fall into that.”

Pulses are not only something that benefits the consumer but also benefit farmers because they are more sustainable in terms of being able to grow in harsher conditions with little water and are not as hard on the soil because they replenish soil nutrients.

“Pulses are naturally nitrogen-fixating crops, so they really do a good job in that sustainability message as well,” Hinrichs said.

Since joining Ardent Mills, Hinrichs said some successes have been Ardent Mills’ research and development departments being able to translate over to HTC’s chickpea inventory to produce products such as chickpea flour.

Ardent Mills’ website states their chickpea flour is a versatile, protein and fiber-rich alternative to traditional flours and delivers a slight bean and nut-like flavor that pairs well with Amaranth and corn.

Another positive impact of HTC joining Ardent Mills was that there was little to no impact on not just the farmers that produce the chickpeas for HTC, but also little to no impact on the employees of HTC.

“I think one of the key things when (Ardent Mills) acquired HTC was to have as little impact on our growers in any negative form,” said Hinrichs. “All the Hinrichs people that were working at HTC are still working at HTC today.”

Hinrichs also said that joining Ardent Mills has brought additional resources in so that they have been able to better serve their customers and farmers, in a manner that a small family business would have found more difficult.

“Just the leadership and the direction that Ardent Mills heads with those guiding principles really made us feel good about handing this, I’ll call it a legacy, off to Ardent Mills and allowing (us) to be a part of the journey with them and continue to grow it.”

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

V-topped light pillars appeared over Moses Lake Friday night

MOSES LAKE - If you peered up into the sky at any point after dark on Friday, you likely noticed scores of pillars reaching into the night sky. iFIBER ONE News received a number of photos and videos showing the phenomenon. The sight in the upper Columbia Basin is rare give the harshness of winter not seen in the area for some time.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Melting Snow Creating Road Hazards in Columbia Basin

Although many people like the rapid disappearance of snow due to our Chinook conditions, it can create driving challenges. Rapidly melting snow, and ice cause driving challenges. Whether it's slush and water on top of slick ice, or runoff washing away pavement and dirt, rapidly melting snow creates its own...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Boeing's last 747 touches down in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake was witness to history on Wednesday after Boeing's last 747 arrived at the Grant County International Airport. The airfield's milestone visitor descended onto the airstrip 53 years after another historic plane, Boeing's first 747 came to Moses Lake in 1969. Port of Moses Lake Airport...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark

The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash

CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
CLARKSTON, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
160
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy