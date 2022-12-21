ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Pope’s lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”. At noon in Rome,...
WPRI

Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness,” ignoring NATO’s calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia’s Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy